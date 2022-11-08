Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Administrative Facilities Reopen Monday, Nov. 14
Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. Flood/road closures: There are currently no road closures or flooding...
wflx.com
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WFLX showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
wqcs.org
All SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened
South Florida - Friday November 11, 2022: All SFWMD-managed lands in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties have now re-opened. The other SFWMD-managed lands did not close and remain open for public access. Some SFWMD-managed lands have campgrounds and interior vehicle access...
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
wqcs.org
IRSC to Resume Classes Monday
Fort Pierce - Friday November 11, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has completed a full assessment of its campuses following Hurricane Nicole and found them to be safe and secure. Students have been informed them may return to their residences at IRSC River Hammock. Classes will resume at all...
WPBF News 25
Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
Hurricane Nicole hits Florida, expected to cause dangerous storm surges, flash flooding, tornadoes
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida, south of Vero Beach, early Thursday morning on Nov. 10 as a Category 1 storm. Shortly after making landfall, Nicole weakened into a Tropical Storm, but impacts from the storm are still expected across Florida and up the East Coast.
WPTV
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen following Nicole's landfall
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County reopened Thursday morning after they were closed because of Nicole. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic." Impacted bridges...
WPTV
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
macaronikid.com
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 5. While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings. The following...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
