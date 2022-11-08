ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Administrative Facilities Reopen Monday, Nov. 14

Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. Flood/road closures: There are currently no road closures or flooding...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WFLX showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
PORT SALERNO, FL
wqcs.org

All SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened

South Florida - Friday November 11, 2022: All SFWMD-managed lands in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties have now re-opened. The other SFWMD-managed lands did not close and remain open for public access. Some SFWMD-managed lands have campgrounds and interior vehicle access...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC to Resume Classes Monday

Fort Pierce - Friday November 11, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has completed a full assessment of its campuses following Hurricane Nicole and found them to be safe and secure. Students have been informed them may return to their residences at IRSC River Hammock. Classes will resume at all...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 5. While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings. The following...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

