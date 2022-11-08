Christian nurse who claims Covid-19 vaccines suck sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get vaccinated

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Go figure: School mask requirements worked in curbing Covid-19 cases, researchers say
Boston and Chelsea managed to reduce Covid-19 rates among their public school students and staff simply by requiring them to keep wearing masks after the state lifted its requirements, researchers report in a recent New England Journal of Medicine article. Public-health researchers from Harvard, Boston University, Mass. General, Brigham and...
WCVB
Mass. General Hospital doctors describe 'bed crisis' amid 'unprecedented pediatric surge' of RSV
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units in Massachusetts are bursting at the seams as physicians face an unusually early and severe season of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, in addition to other circulating respiratory viruses. Dr. Brian Cummings, medical director of the department of pediatrics at Mass....
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
wgbh.org
Watertown attorney doubles down after jury awards detective $4M in gender discrimination lawsuit
The day after a jury awarded $4 million to the Watertown’s first female detective in her gender discrimination lawsuit, the attorney for the city and the Watertown Police Department doubled down on their defense. Doug Louison told GBH News that the city did not agree with the jury's finding...
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
ABC6.com
‘The public deserves it’: District Attorney Quinn urging for reform of Massachusetts’ dangerousness statute
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn wants to see changes within the dangerousness statue in hopes of keeping dangerous criminals off the streets, protecting lives of innocent citizens. “You commit a new crime, it shouldn’t be a kindergarten time-out for 90 days and back...
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past
BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge
BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation
BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
whdh.com
Parents, students protest proposed merger of school and church in Dorchester
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students who have been protesting a proposed merger of a church and school in Dorchester traveled to the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Wednesday to make their voices heard. The protesters gathered in opposition to a proposal that would keep St....
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
One person killed after motorcylce crashed into parked car in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after the operator drove into a parked vehicle in Dedham. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of 107 Milton Street for reports of a man suffering serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car.
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
