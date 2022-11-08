ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Two hours until polls close in Georgia

By David Wickert - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Georgians continues to stream to the polls as voting winds down in a consequential midterm election.

Georgia voters are deciding who will be the state’s next governor and who will serve in numerous other statewide offices. They also may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate .

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The Secretary of State’s Office has reported a big turnout but short lines across Georgia.

Polls close at 7 p.m. In a few isolated cases – like two polling places in Cobb County – polling places may stay open a little longer.

Voters must report to their assigned voting locations and show photo ID. They can find their precinct locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov .

