Florida State

CBS News

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane bringing heavy rain and strong winds

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said.
CBS New York

Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard

natureworldnews.com

Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa

Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
The Independent

Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia

Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm.The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday.Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage...
NASDAQ

Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's Atlantic coast

MIAMI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole barreled into Florida's Atlantic shoreline early on Thursday with a brew of heavy downpours, fierce winds and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that threatened coastal areas still reeling from the last major storm six weeks ago. Nicole was upgraded from a tropical...
