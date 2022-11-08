Read full article on original website
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Subtropical Storm Nicole path update: Nicole expected to become a hurricane and hit Florida
There’s a new storm in the Atlantic, and it’s headed for Florida, where hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are now in effect. The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed and as of Monday night was located about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas.
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
North Carolina lies in possible track of Tropical Storm Nicole as activity in the tropics ramps up
(WGHP) – November marks the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season and typically we begin to see tropical activity decrease. However, we’ve already had three named storms this month. In November, the most likely area for a tropical system to form is in the western Caribbean Sea off the coast of Central America due […]
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane bringing heavy rain and strong winds
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said.
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida.
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage in Broward County, nearby counties
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
Subtropical Storm Nicole Moves Toward Florida, Expected To Strengthen
A state of emergency for the 34 counties expected to be affected by the storm.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a "prolonged period of hazardous weather."
Hurricane Nicole Now a Category 1 Storm, Here's Its Path to Florida
The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday upgraded Tropical Storm Nicole to a hurricane after it made landfall in the Bahamas.
natureworldnews.com
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa
Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm.The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday.Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage...
NASDAQ
Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's Atlantic coast
MIAMI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole barreled into Florida's Atlantic shoreline early on Thursday with a brew of heavy downpours, fierce winds and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that threatened coastal areas still reeling from the last major storm six weeks ago. Nicole was upgraded from a tropical...
Storm Surge, Hurricane Watches Issued for Florida’s East Coast
Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida’s east coast, experts say. Landfall will occur late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning. A hurricane watch is currently in effect along the east...
