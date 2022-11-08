Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
TechCrunch
Hulu set to raise the cost of the Hulu Live TV bundle in December
Starting on December 8, Hulu Live TV subscribers will have to pay $74.99 per month for the bundle with Hulu Live TV (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads)– which was previously the basic $69.99/month plan. Since Disney+’s ad-supported plan is launching on December 8, subscribers can opt for...
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Wall Street soared to its best day in more than two years after a report showed U.S. inflation eased last month
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
‘Partner Track’ & ‘The Imperfects’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to proceed with second seasons of legal drama Partner Track, headlined by Arden Cho, and sci-fi drama The Imperfects, starring Italia Ricci. Neither series has been a breakout. Partner Track debuted August 26 with 16.7M minutes viewed in its opening weekend and peaked at No. 4 on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series. The Imperfects opened at No. 3 in its debut weekend (September 8-11) before slipping. Both series spent only three weeks in the Top 10, which is not the long tail Netflix wants to see for shows that earn renewals. Netflix brass had...
World Screen News
Viaplay Adjusts Rollout Strategy, Inks Pickbox Deal
While reaffirming its long-term subscriber targets, Viaplay Group is not planning any further direct-to-consumer rollouts for its streaming platform in 2023 beyond a North American launch and has aligned with Pickbox NOW to expand its Viaplay Select branded-content concept in Central and Eastern Europe. Viaplay expects to end this year...
The Verge
40 percent of US Disney Plus subscribers picked the bundle with ESPN Plus and Hulu
Disney Plus added over 9 million subscribers in the US in the last several months, and many people in the US are opting for its bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. In its earnings report on Tuesday, Disney also revealed that it added 12.1 million Disney Plus subscribers globally, making for 164 million in total, as well as 14.6 million subscribers across all its services.
Get five free months of HBO Max with this excellent streaming deal - expires soon!
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
World Screen News
Disney+ Leads Gains in Japanese SVOD Market
The number of SVOD subscribers in Japan grew to 49.4 million in Q3, with Prime Video still the leading player in the market, followed by Netflix and then Disney+ ascending to third place, per new data from Media Partners Asia (MPA). Japan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics reports that...
World Screen News
Kidoodle.TV Partners with TheSoul Publishing
Kidoodle.TV and TheSoul Publishing have teamed to bring content from TheSoul’s portfolio of channels to the kids’ streaming platform. Beginning this month, three of TheSoul’s popular channels will be featured on Kidoodle.TV in English and Spanish. Videos from 5-Minute Crafts, Slick Slime Sam and Baby Zoo are included.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival: Screenings for All3Media, Inter Medya & More
Viewers continue to access a myriad of content across a wide range of platforms around the world. Dramas, thrillers and suspense continue to keep viewers glued to their screens of choice. In addition, genres such as reality and factual are growing in popularity among viewers in Latin America. During the TV Latina Festival, some of the region’s main distributors comment on what makes these properties attractive options for broadcasters and platforms today.
World Screen News
Narrative Entertainment Enters FAST Market
Narrative Entertainment has made its first foray into the FAST TV market, launching, among other services, POP Kids. With programming for children of all ages, POP Kids features brands such as Pokémon Journeys, Care Bears: Unlock the Magic and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck alongside Miraculous and Dragon Ball Super.
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows. Humanity has a monumental task ahead
Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists. The analysis, by the Global Carbon Project, calculates Earth’s “carbon budget”, which is how much CO₂ humans have released, and how much has been removed from the atmosphere by the oceans and land ecosystems. From there, we calculate how much carbon can still be emitted into the atmosphere before Earth exceeds the crucial 1.5℃ global warming threshold. This year, the world is projected to emit 40.6 billion...
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.
World Screen News
Sinking Ship Signs Dino Dana Deal with Mango Publishing
Sinking Ship Entertainment has struck a deal with Mango Publishing that sees the release of the Dino Dana Dino Activity Guide. Based on the hit series, the Dino Dana Dino Activity Guide is filled with activities to help young dino fans uncover more about their favorite prehistoric creatures. It follows on the success of the Dino Dana Field Guides, which have sold over 84,000 copies internationally to date.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival: Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi
María Pérez Campi, the sales director for U.S. Hispanic and Latin America at Dori Media Distribution Argentina, commented on the importance of Argentina as a global production and distribution hub for Dori Media Group and the great value it has given the company’s catalog during the TV Latina Festival.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Takes Full Control of Voltage TV
BBC Studios has become 100 percent owner of Voltage TV, the factual indie behind shows such as Inside the Factory for BBC Two, DNA Journey for ITV and The British Tribe Next Door for Channel 4. The deal sees BBC Studios buying out the minority stake in Voltage that Channel...
Hulu with Live TV channels, sports, price, plans and packages
All you need to know about the Hulu with Live TV packages, price and channels.
World Screen News
Disney Delivers Q4 Revenue, Subs Gains
Revenues at The Walt Disney Company were up 9 percent to $20.15 billion in Q4, with the company ending the period with a total of 164.2 million Disney+ subscribers, a 39 percent year-on-year gain. Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution reported revenues of $12.7 billion, a 3 percent decline on the...
Comments / 0