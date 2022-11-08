Read full article on original website
BioMarin Prepares for PDUFA Delay for Val-Rox Hemophilia Gene Therapy
Recent communication with the FDA suggests that the agency's decision might be delayed past Q1 2023. In a status update for its biologics license application (BLA) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox), BioMarin disclosed that the gene therapy's PDUFA target action date may be delayed if the FDA deems the submission of new data from a phase 3 analysis as a major amendment to the application.1.
CRISPR-CAR T Therapy Yields First Allogeneic Complete Response in R/R Solid Tumors
Data from the COBALT-RCC study in renal cell carcinoma were presented at SITC 2022. CTX130 was well-tolerated and yielded a complete response (CR) in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC).1. These data, from the first-in-human phase 1 COBALT-RCC clinical trial (NCT04438083), were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of...
TIL Therapy Demonstrates Durable Efficacy and Manageable Safety in Heavily Pretreated Advanced Melanoma
Iovance Biotherapeutics’ lifileucel (LN-144), an investigational autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, showed encouraging efficacy and a manageable safety profile in pooled data from 2 cohorts of patients with heavily pretreated advanced melanoma in the phase 2 C-144-01 (NCT02360579) clinical trial which were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – November 11, 2022
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending November 11, 2022. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. Data from...
Type 1 Diabetes Cell Pouch System Clinical Trial Cleared to Begin Enrolling Second Cohort
Several of the first cohort patients have had their Cell Pouch implants for over 3 years and no patients have elected to have their implants removed. A protocol amendment for the clinical trial (NCT03513939) of Sernova’s Cell Pouch System, a medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells under investigation for the treatment of patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with hypoglycemia unawareness and a history of severe hypoglycemic episodes, has been approved by the University of Chicago Institutional Review Board with no objections from the FDA, clearing the way for enrollment of the trial’s second cohort.
Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy
The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. APEIRON Biologics’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
