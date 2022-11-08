Several of the first cohort patients have had their Cell Pouch implants for over 3 years and no patients have elected to have their implants removed. A protocol amendment for the clinical trial (NCT03513939) of Sernova’s Cell Pouch System, a medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells under investigation for the treatment of patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with hypoglycemia unawareness and a history of severe hypoglycemic episodes, has been approved by the University of Chicago Institutional Review Board with no objections from the FDA, clearing the way for enrollment of the trial’s second cohort.

2 DAYS AGO