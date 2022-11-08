Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city
From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
ARC Wilson Parke changes name to ARC Four Points
ARC with the new name will continue to provide the same services with the same team. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Austin Regional Clinic at 11714 Wilson Parke Ave., Ste. 150, has changed the clinic name to ARC Four Points to better reflect the area and the community it serves in northwest Austin. ARC with the new name will continue to provide the same services with the same team.
San Marcos yoga practice Wild Rice Studio provides safe space for local exercise community
Wild Rice Studio owner Kileigh Reed opened her studio in downtown San Marcos in 2021. (Photos by Sarah Hernandez/Community Impact) When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the yoga studio scene in San Marcos also took a hit, leaving its community members with few options for where to practice, according to Kileigh Reed.
Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction
Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
Learning Express toy store now open in Austin
Learning Express opened on Nov. 11 in the Mueller neighborhood. (Courtesy Learning Express) A new locally owned Learning Express toy store opened in Mueller on Nov. 11. Learning Express, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do, sells classic toys for children, such as dolls, arts and crafts supplies, Legos, fidget toys, stuffed animals and more.
Senior living community The Hacienda at Georgetown in final stage of build-out
The Hacienda at Georgetown will begin leasing in January. (Courtesy The Hacienda at Georgetown) The Hacienda at Georgetown, a senior living community at 60 Del Webb Blvd., Georgetown, is in its final build-out stage, according to a representative. The 225-unit facility will offer assisted living, memory care and independent living.
New learning center and preschool opening near Steiner Ranch in January
Art Rivas, co-owner of Artistic Minds Early Learning Academy, works on improvements for the new learning academy in Austin. Rivas and Michelle Czaja own another center in Houston. (Courtesy Michelle Czaja) Artistic Minds Early Learning Academy will be opening as a preschool and after-school center at 6111 RR 620 N.,...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
Homebuilder, technology company to bring 100 3D-printed houses to Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch community
One hundred 3D-printed homes are under construction in Georgetown's Wolf Ranch neighborhood. (Courtesy ICON) Construction on a set of 100 3D-printed homes is underway in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch community. ICON, a construction technology company working on large-scale 3D-printing projects, alongside home builder Lennar, said in a release this will...
Sharetea to hold grand opening of Round Rock location Nov. 12
Sharetea, a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas that offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit tea varieties, will hold a grand opening for its Round Rock location at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Nov. 12. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea, a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas that offers a variety...
Georgetown area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
Both the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter have expressed capacity concerns. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Two area animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April...
Construction to begin in December on Hutto's Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) Hutto ISD's third middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School, will begin construction this December. At a Nov. 10 meeting, HISD trustees approved a $7.55 million guaranteed maximum price agreement...
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to start scooping this winter in Northwest Austin
The Northwest Austin location of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will offer 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new location in Plaza Volente next to H-E-B this winter. The shop at 11521 N. RM 620, Austin, will sell...
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village
Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
Two Austin men running 100 miles to raise money for people experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — A classically-trained chef and a software engineering executive are teaming up to raise money for a coalition looking to shelter people experiencing homelessness. At midnight on Nov. 12, Michael Sabrin and Charles Wagner will tie their shoelaces at the entrance of the Ann and Roy Butler...
