Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Detroit Red Wings lose to Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 3-2: Game thread replay
Game 13: Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Rangers – 11/8/22
The theme of the 2022-23 season for the New York Islanders might be coming back and winning games in the third period. At least that was the theme of the last two games coming on consecutive nights as they came back from 3-1 deficits in the final period to win both games. The Islanders lead the NHL with 24 goals in the third period and three unanswered goals helped them defeat the New York Rangers 4-3 for their second win on the season against the divisional opponent.
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
New York Islanders Way Unveiled Outside UBS Arena
The New York Islanders way has always been an idea; a guiding principle for the organization. New York Islanders Way was unveiled outside of UBS Arena on Thursday morning, as Red Road officially underwent a blue and orange makeover. "The naming of New York Islanders Way during the Islanders 50th...
NBC Sports
Penguins snap skid in physical battle with Caps
WASHINGTON — The Capitals came out aggressive for their rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, firing each of the first five shots on goal. It was all Penguins from there as the visiting team ran away with a 4-1 win to snap its seven-game losing streak.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Opportunistic Offense Earns Win Over Maple Leafs
The Vegas Golden Knights managed to pick up their eighth straight win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) after Reilly Smith buried the 4-3 goal in overtime, bringing their record to an NHL-best 12-2-0 to start the season. can you do somethin' for me? can you...
NHL
Rangers fan nails center-ice shot, wins new car in contest
Crowd goes wild as puck goes through tiny cardboard cutout. One New York Rangers fan had the thrill of a lifetime on Tuesday. The fan nailed a center ice shot through a tiny cardboard cutout to win a new car during a contest in between periods of the Rangers game against the New York Islanders.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move
Dalen Terry was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of Arizona. He played two seasons for the Wildcats before forgoing the remainder of his college eligibility. So far, during his rookie season with the Bulls, he has only played in seven games...
Yardbarker
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Trade Young Reliever In Effort To Clear Space On Roster
The Boston Red Sox made what most would call a rather insignificant move Wednesday, but their latest trade does serve a greater purpose. The Red Sox dealt right-hander Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations according to the Major League Baseball transaction wire. McGee went 6-9...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell trade odds: New York Knicks favored to land Mitchell
The initial frenzy of the NBA offseason is over but there are still some names on the trade market. One of those names is star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Would the Utah Jazz sell off Mitchell and if so where does he end up?. Oddsmakers believe that Donovan Mitchell is most...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Comments / 0