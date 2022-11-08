Read full article on original website
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Gaudreau, Atkinson, Giroux, Ristolainen
The Philadelphia Flyers sit narrowly outside playoff position in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. They stole a road victory against their former captain Claude Giroux in Ottawa on Saturday. They followed it up with a win in Philadelphia over their former head coach Craig Berube and the St. Louis Blues before dropping a road decision against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The mysterious absence of Cam Atkinson continues to hang over the head of the organization.
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who...
Nico Hischier's 2 goals push Devils' winning streak to 8 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games.Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 11-3-0."I tried to just get out of the way, but I guess it just hit me a bit and went in,'' Hischier said of his winning goal assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes. "The crowd went nuts and it's just...
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
Rangers visit the Predators after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 8-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville has a 2-3-1 record in...
Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again
WASHINGTON -- — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games.
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm. Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette enters COVID protocol
Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette entered the NHL’s COVID protocol ahead of Friday’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
