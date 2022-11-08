According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO