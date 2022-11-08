ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IN

wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
buildingindiana.com

Freudenberg Medical Expands in Jeffersonville

Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of finished medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, has expanded industrial design & human factors engineering through the launch of a Handle Design Center of Excellence (CoE) in Jeffersonville, Indiana. With the expanded Handle Design CoE, Freudenberg Medical has centralized handle design and development efforts in one location, with the intent to increase the speed of iterations for prototypes and to unify handle learnings across the organization. Freudenberg Medical develops user interfaces for minimally invasive products in a wide variety of therapeutic areas.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN

Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local High School Designated as Purple Star School

INDIANAPOLIS – With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, there is no better time for the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to announce Purple Star designated schools. The IDOE today announced 20 newly designated Purple Star Schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Vanguard Academy parents react to Louisville daycare's closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the building and that the building will be closed on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First snow in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Clark County vote county error takes away election win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

