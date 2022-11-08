Read full article on original website
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
Freudenberg Medical Expands in Jeffersonville
Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of finished medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, has expanded industrial design & human factors engineering through the launch of a Handle Design Center of Excellence (CoE) in Jeffersonville, Indiana. With the expanded Handle Design CoE, Freudenberg Medical has centralized handle design and development efforts in one location, with the intent to increase the speed of iterations for prototypes and to unify handle learnings across the organization. Freudenberg Medical develops user interfaces for minimally invasive products in a wide variety of therapeutic areas.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN
Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
Local High School Designated as Purple Star School
INDIANAPOLIS – With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, there is no better time for the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to announce Purple Star designated schools. The IDOE today announced 20 newly designated Purple Star Schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
Vanguard Academy parents react to Louisville daycare's closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the building and that the building will be closed on Friday.
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Ind. state Rep. Rita Fleming to retain seat after vote canvass
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
After election day, the Clark County Election Board found that some absentee ballot totals weren’t included in the first unofficial results. They say one of the machines didn’t count some of the ballots. WAVE News celebrates veterans on our news team. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE News wants...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks with the media after the Cardinals hosted Wright State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 12. The Cardinals lost 73-72 to Wright State. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
