NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins
The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
Flames Shopping For Scoring Winger: Keep An Eye on Blues Trade
Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Calgary Flames — losers of seven-straight games — are in the market for a scoring winger. The Flames have had real trouble scoring goals with the new roster they assembled over the summer, but the expectation was this new-look Flames team would compete and potentially win the Pacific Division. So far, things have not gone according to plan and there are already rumblings that there might be issues in the room.
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Do NextGen stats show Giants' Kenny Golladay is washed?
Numbers show the New York Giants may not get much from wide receiver Kenny Golladay upon his return to the lineup. For a piece published Friday afternoon, SNY's Connor Hughes mentioned that Golladay's expected points added (per NFL’s NextGen stats) while with the Detroit Lions "sat at a 54.8 (2018), 43.5 (2019) and 21.1 (2020)." Since Golladay signed a four-year deal reportedly worth up to $72 million to join the Giants in March 2021, he's posted a negative-4.4 for last season and a negative-3.3 during the ongoing campaign. Hughes also said Golladay has thus far, "experienced career lows in target separation," throughout his New York tenure.
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.
Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA
Steven Souza Jr., who's been in the MLB since 2014, has made a major offseason prediction regarding the Angels and one of baseball's best pitchers. Souza says the team will make a huge splash and bring Jacob DeGrom to LA. This, he says, will help the franchise get back to (and win) the World Series for the first time since 2002.
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
The Dallas Mavericks fell to their first consecutive loss of the season when they traveled to Washington DC to face the Wizards who were missing stars like Bradley Beal and former Maverick, Kristaps Porzingis . After a shock loss to the Orlando Magic where Luka looked lackluster, many expected this to be a bounce-back game for Dallas.
