Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely
Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker starting for Lakers on Friday in placed of injured LeBron James (adductor)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Walker will get the start on Friday with LeBron James sidelined with an adductor injury. Our models expect Walker to play 33.3 minutes against Sacramento. Walker's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis' Friday status is currently questionable after he was downgraded with a non-COVID illness. Expect Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes if Davis is ruled out. Davis' current projection includes 25.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NBA Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com
Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (ankle) questionable Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Allen is dealing with some left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to close out the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Allen sits, Kevin Love and Robin Lopez would see more work.
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Morant is unlikely to suit up on Sunday due to left ankle soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to play a major role at point guard against a Washington team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points to the position if Morant is inactive.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Saturday night
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will not be active for his third straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes with Miami's second unit on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 221.6...
Comments / 0