KTVB

What Amber Heard's Life Is Like 5 Months After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Looking for some privacy and quiet. Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile overseas in the wake of her high-profile legal battle with Johnny Depp earlier this year. A source tells ET, "Amber has been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp," which came to an end in June.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”

