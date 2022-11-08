Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury
Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift
Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
Richard Jefferson's Epic Burn of Kendrick Perkins Killed on 'NBA Courtside'
VIDEO: Richard Jefferson cracks up NBA Courtside crew with Kendrick Perkins joke.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (ankle) questionable Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Allen is dealing with some left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to close out the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Allen sits, Kevin Love and Robin Lopez would see more work.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Jaylen Brown (knee) on Saturday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. White will make his tenth start this season after Jaylen Brown was ruled out with a knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team allowing a 117.5 defensive rating, our models project White to score 33.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) doubtful for Lakers' Sunday matchup versus Nets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. James is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to sit one game with a left adductor strain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to play more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if James remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely
Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com
Magic's Kevon Harris (rib) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Pheonix. Harris' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wenyen Gabriel starting for Lakers on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gabriel will get the start on Friday with Austin Reaves moving back to the bench. Our models expect Gabriel to play 20.0 minutes against the Kings. Gabriel's Friday projection includes 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Anthony Gill coming off Wizards' bench on Saturday evening
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Gill will play his previous second unit role after Kristaps Porzingis was announced as Washington's starter. In 11.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gill to record 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Comments / 0