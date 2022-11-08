ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NESN

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury

Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift

Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jarrett Allen (ankle) questionable Sunday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Allen is dealing with some left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to close out the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Allen sits, Kevin Love and Robin Lopez would see more work.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Derrick White for Jaylen Brown (knee) on Saturday

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. White will make his tenth start this season after Jaylen Brown was ruled out with a knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team allowing a 117.5 defensive rating, our models project White to score 33.6 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) doubtful for Lakers' Sunday matchup versus Nets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. James is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to sit one game with a left adductor strain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to play more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if James remains inactive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com

Magic's Kevon Harris (rib) questionable on Friday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Pheonix. Harris' Friday projection includes...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday

Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Anthony Gill coming off Wizards' bench on Saturday evening

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Gill will play his previous second unit role after Kristaps Porzingis was announced as Washington's starter. In 11.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gill to record 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC

