NPR
Here are 3 dangerous climate tipping points the world is on track for
There's a slogan for the global climate negotiations underway in Egypt right now - keep 1.5 alive, meaning keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. Here's United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at the negotiations. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: But that 1.5-degree goal is on life support,...
NPR
At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Angela Alvarez always dreamed of becoming a singer. She had the talent to make it happen, composing her first song at just 14 years old. But she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and had to put her music dreams aside to make a living. Now, at the age of 95, Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist. She's performing at the awards ceremony on November 17. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Counting ballots stressing you out? Watch these movies instead
Counting ballots is on many Americans' minds this week. NPR's movie critic says he's been distracting himself from the election with cinematic counting. Many Americans have been preoccupied with vote tallies this week, as many races have been just too close to call. Bob Mondello told us in 2020 he had a trick to distract himself from election-related counting. He concentrated on counting in movies.
NPR
Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77
GAL COSTA: (Singing in Portuguese). DEL BARCO: Costa grew up revering another Brazilian singer, guitarist and composer, Joao Gilberto, who pioneered bossa nova. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) COSTA: (Speaking Portuguese). DEL BARCO: She once told Argentina's Canal Encuentro that her world was rocked the first time she heard Gilberto sing....
NPR
News brief: Arizona midterms, Biden at climate summit, student debt relief blocked
There's so much attention on Arizona right now. Election officials there are methodically counting votes while they fight off criticism about how long it is taking. It's one of three states with undecided Senate races, the outcomes of which will determine which party controls the chamber in the next Congress. There are other close races in Arizona, too, some House seats, a governor's race that has gotten national attention and a few other statewide offices, including secretary of state, which will oversee the next election. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo is in Phoenix and joins us now. Thanks so much for being here.
NPR
'Wakanda Forever' hopes to replicate the success of 'Black Panther'
Marvel's Black Panther has returned to the screen, minus the star who originally brought him to life. Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. But the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will attempt to replicate the record-breaking success by telling a new story and honoring Boseman's legacy at the same time. Glen Weldon from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast is here to tell us all about it. Glen, welcome.
NPR
Twitter's blue checkmarks now indicate something other than a verified account
Twitter has overhauled its system of marking verified accounts with blue checkmarks. Some still indicate verified accounts, but others indicate that a user has a monthly subscription. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right. Who is real and who is fake on Twitter? That is now an urgent question as the new...
NPR
Maxwell Frost on becoming the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. Not long after progressive Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to the House, he got a call from the president. You see; Frost is 25 years old, and he is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. President Biden wanted to congratulate him and to share that he was also in his 20s when he won his first Senate seat.
NPR
Meet the longtime librarian being honored at the National Book Awards
NPR's Scott Simon talks with librarian and writer Tracie D. Hall, head of the American Library Association. She'll receive a lifetime achievement award at the National Book Awards next week. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Some of the leading lights of literature will be honored at the National Book Awards in New...
NPR
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red
Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Without a clear majority, Republican leaders are facing concerns
With another day passing without a clear majority, Republican leaders on both sides of the Capitol are facing concerns from within their party about their ability to lead. For House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, what once appeared to be a smooth ride to becoming House speaker is now facing an uncertain path. Here's McCarthy still defending his plans on Fox News.
NPR
After a career in consulting, a veteran looks back on what could have been
Time now for StoryCorps. Today, a dream deferred but not forgotten. Born into a musical family, Dez Rubano was pulled on stage as a drummer for the first time when he was just 12. He came to StoryCorps 80 years later with his daughter to remember. DEZ RUBANO: My uncle...
NPR
Opinion: A life lesson from these midterm elections
Several candidates who won their races in these 2022 midterm elections will not be able to serve for a sound, but unfortunate, reason. They are dead. We should quickly explain there is no scandal between campaigns for local, state and federal offices - judges, prosecutors, county board, city councils, coroners and more. There are thousands of candidates on ballots across the country. I hope it doesn't sound callous to note that the odds are not all of them will make it to Election Day. Some may die after ballots are printed or even after voting has begun.
NPR
Latino voters helped Democrats stave off red wave, says strategist
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha about how Latinos voted in the midterms. Going into this midterm election, some Democratic analysts were worried that Latino voters were moving towards the Republican Party. Latino voters are politically varied, but historically they have largely supported Democrats. That support has been on the decline. Last month, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that among voters who identify as Hispanic, support for Democrats was down 13 points from 2018. That had some strategists concerned that Republicans were making inroads with the fastest growing portion of the U.S. electorate. Here to tell us about where Latino voters landed in this year's midterms is Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. He joined us last month to explain the challenges his party faced courting Latino voters this election season. Hello, Chuck.
NPR
Why one Texas school district is offering grief training to mental health providers
Schools across the U.S. are seeing more students struggle with grief, but are ill-equipped to support them. One school district in Texas is training its mental health providers to help them cope. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. The pandemic changed a lot of things about schools. One big thing is that schools...
NPR
Debris from Challenger space shuttle found off the coast of Florida
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with National Air and Space Museum curator Jennifer Levasseur about recently discovered debris from the Challenger space shuttle. In 1986, the Challenger launch shocked the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We have a report from the flight dynamics officer that the vehicle has exploded....
NPR
U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins on 'Music Tables', his new collection of short poems
Short poems take center stage in former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins' new collection, "Music Tables." NPR's Scott Simon speaks with the poet about his work and finding beauty in a couple of lines. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Billy Collins believes in the beauty of short poems. He says they show...
NPR
Ukrainian doctors are getting a crash course in lung transplants in the U.S.
Ukrainian doctors are getting a crash course in lung transplants here in the U.S. Patients usually leave Ukraine for the surgery, but the war has increased the need for care back home. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Normally, Ukrainians travel abroad to get organ transplants, but the Russian invasion has prompted the...
NPR
A village in northwestern Spain is up for sale for around $260,000
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you in the market for a new village? Well, there's one for sale in northwestern Spain. It's around 260,000 U.S. dollars, according to the BBC. It is called Salto de Castro and has everything you need and many things you don't. There are 44 homes, along with a hotel, school, church, swimming pool and barracks. The current owner is selling it because he can't keep up with the maintenance. But, hey, maybe you can swing it.
NPR
In Iran, political dissenters find expression through rap music
HICHKAS: (Rapping in non-English language). Rap music and rappers have been a vocal presence in the deadly protests taking place in Iran. The unrest, of course, began after a young woman named Jina Amini, also known as Mahsa, died while in custody of that country's morality police. The same morality police has the mandate to crack down on other behavior that's deemed objectionable by the Islamic Republic, including dancing, most public displays of affection, and some forms of music. But that has not stopped rappers from making politically charged music. And that's made them a target for arrest and even execution. We're joined now by Nahid Siamdoust, the assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at University of Texas at Austin and author of "Soundtrack Of The Revolution: The Politics Of Music In Iran." Professor, thanks so much for being with us.
