Texas State

Republican Carrie Isaac wins Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state now reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 70.4%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 29.6% of the votes.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Democrat Rebecca Bell Metereau wins re-election to State Board of Education District 5

Democratic incumbent Rebecca Bell Metereau is the projected winner for State Board of Education District 5. (Community Impact staff) As election results come in, Democratic incumbent Rebecca Bell Metereau is the projected winner for the State Board of Education District 5. Metereau has 311,823 votes, which is 65.85% of votes cast in the District 5 election ballot.
TEXAS STATE
TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
AUSTIN, TX
José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3

The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
