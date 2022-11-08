Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state now reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 70.4%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 29.6% of the votes.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO