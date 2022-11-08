Read full article on original website
Related
Incumbents Zaffirini, Campbell win races for Texas Senate districts 21 and 25
The polls closed for the midterm election at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Election results in the 2022 November midterms have been trickling in, and the winners in the races for Texas Senate districts 21 and 25 have been determined by voters throughout the region. With the Texas...
Republican Carrie Isaac wins Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state now reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 70.4%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 29.6% of the votes.
Second rate hike ahead for Austin Energy customers on Jan. 1
Second rate hike ahead for Austin Energy customers on Jan. 1. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Shortly after a rate hike took effect Nov. 1, Austin Energy customers will see a second rate increase on their January bill pending a decision from Austin City Council on Dec. 1. Austin Energy is passing...
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Early voting results in for Austin ISD trustee races
Contested races in districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denny/Community Impact) Early results are in for the Austin ISD board of trustee elections. Five of the nine trustee positions are up for grabs. Four of those races—districts...
Possible Chapter 313 Agreement between Austin ISD, NXP draws criticism
Members of Central Texas Interfaith gathered at the meeting in opposition to the Chapter 313 agreement. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees met Nov. 9 to discuss a possible Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors, which has locations in Southwest and East Austin. The state's Tax Code Chapter 313 value...
School districts help families in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto navigate changes in student aid
Hutto ISD held an informational session Oct. 1 for students and families to learn more about financial aid for college. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) State and federal aid applications opened Oct. 1 for the 2022-23 academic year, and area school districts are helping families and students with the process. While the...
Early voting results for Texas Senate Districts 21 and 25 show incumbents in the lead
The polls closed for the midterm election at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 8, Updated, 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 9. Polls closed for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and ballots have begun to be counted. Unofficial election results...
Democrat Greg Casar projected winner in U.S. House District 35
Democrat Greg Casar is the projected winner for the U.S. Representative District 35 seat. Casar was able to collect 94,548 votes, or 74.35% against Republican Dan McQueen, who earned 32,626 votes, or 25.65%. The district 35 spans from East Austin to the West Side of San Antonio. In a statement...
Democrat Rebecca Bell Metereau wins re-election to State Board of Education District 5
Democratic incumbent Rebecca Bell Metereau is the projected winner for State Board of Education District 5. (Community Impact staff) As election results come in, Democratic incumbent Rebecca Bell Metereau is the projected winner for the State Board of Education District 5. Metereau has 311,823 votes, which is 65.85% of votes cast in the District 5 election ballot.
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins Austin ISD District 4 election
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Kathryn Whitley Chu, a former accountant and current public school teacher, defeated her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 seat, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year. Whitley Chu...
Lakeway to submit annexation request for Bee Creek Road
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to annex a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits Nov. 7. (Community Impact file photo) Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore will submit an annexation request for a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits owned by Travis County. During a special City Council...
AISD interim Superintendent Anthony Mays leaving district for Houston-area job
Anthony Mays will leave Austin ISD for a job in the Houston area. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD interim Superintendent Anthony Mays has been named the lone finalist for a Houston-area district, according to an email sent from Austin ISD to families Nov. 10. "Last night, the Alief ISD board...
TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
Austin City Council District 5 race headed to runoff
Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Atler will face off on Dec. 13. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Travis County final vote total shows Austin City Council District 5 race will head to a runoff election for the top two candidates from the Nov. 8 race. Stephanie Bazan has received 29% of the vote,...
Update: Ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos likely to pass
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Voters in San Marcos overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposition to end criminal prosecution of low-level marijuana enforcement in the city. Nearing the end of Election...
José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
Incumbent Bill Gravell takes slight lead in Williamson County judge race
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent County Judge Bill Gravell has taken a slight lead in his bid for re-election over Democrat Blane Conklin. With 25 out of 65 polling places reported in Williamson...
Democrat Rebecca Bell Metereau leads polls in early voting for SBOE District 5
State Board of Education District 5 early voting results are in. Rebecca Bell Metereau, D-San Marcos, in a re-election bid running for the State Board of Education District 5, is ahead in the early voting polls with 262,600 votes cast during early voting. Bell has 69.65% of early voting ballots cast.
City seeks to add hundreds of vouchers to secure housing for low-income Austinites
The vouchers could secure hundreds of housing units for lower-income tenants, including those exiting homelessness. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Hundreds of housing units throughout Austin could soon be filled by low-income tenants thanks to a new infusion of housing vouchers, representing one piece of city leaders’ plan to combat homelessness.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0