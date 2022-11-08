ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Fuller picked top-5 in 3A basketball

Clinton High School’s Taliek Fuller has been named one of the five best boys basketball players in Class 3A in preseason awards released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Fuller, a senior, averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Red Devils, who improved from a 1-17...
CLINTON, SC
caswellmessenger.com

BY Bucs’ football season ends 7-4

Bartlett Yancey’s Buccaneers dropped their first round state playoff game at Cummings last Friday, succumbing to the Cavaliers 44-26 in a match up that was closer than the score indicated. Cummings, the 8th seed in the 2A East, powered by the 25th seeded Bucs on a handful of big...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Providence Grove High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Point High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Bishop McGuinness football coach Charlie Jones set to retire

Kernersville, N.C. — Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School head football coach Charlie Jones is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the fall semester. Jones has also been serving as the assistant athletic director for the Villains. Bishop McGuinness athletic director Jeff Stoller shared the news with HighSchoolOT this morning.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cherokeephoenix.org

Female Cherokee students who attended Moravian school in 1800s are honored

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A lesser known part of Cherokee history was commemorated on Oct. 22 at the oldest women’s college in the country, Salem Academy and College. The school was founded by Moravian Missionaries and welcomed Cherokee female students in the 1800s. Descendants of those students traveled to the school to take a part in commemoration of the students’ time at the school and to help dedicate a plaque listing the girls’ names.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation selects CEO

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation has named Patrick Chapin as its chief executive officer. In his new role, Chapin will lead the opening of the industry’s new home as a place to gather, learn and honor industry leaders. Karen McNeill, who...
HIGH POINT, NC

