North Carolina A&T – Charleston Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie
Red-hot North Carolina A&T continues to push towards a Big South title bid while Charleston Southern would love to play spoiler. The post North Carolina A&T – Charleston Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Fuller picked top-5 in 3A basketball
Clinton High School’s Taliek Fuller has been named one of the five best boys basketball players in Class 3A in preseason awards released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Fuller, a senior, averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Red Devils, who improved from a 1-17...
caswellmessenger.com
BY Bucs’ football season ends 7-4
Bartlett Yancey’s Buccaneers dropped their first round state playoff game at Cummings last Friday, succumbing to the Cavaliers 44-26 in a match up that was closer than the score indicated. Cummings, the 8th seed in the 2A East, powered by the 25th seeded Bucs on a handful of big...
Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bishop McGuinness football coach Charlie Jones set to retire
Kernersville, N.C. — Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School head football coach Charlie Jones is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the fall semester. Jones has also been serving as the assistant athletic director for the Villains. Bishop McGuinness athletic director Jeff Stoller shared the news with HighSchoolOT this morning.
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones Signs With Wake Forest Cross Country, Track and Field
BENZONIA – It’s been quite a week for Benzie Central senior Hunter Jones. Over the weekend, Jones capped off an incredible high school cross country career by winning his fourth straight individual state championship. Then on Wednesday, Jones made his next step official by signing to run cross...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
cherokeephoenix.org
Female Cherokee students who attended Moravian school in 1800s are honored
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A lesser known part of Cherokee history was commemorated on Oct. 22 at the oldest women’s college in the country, Salem Academy and College. The school was founded by Moravian Missionaries and welcomed Cherokee female students in the 1800s. Descendants of those students traveled to the school to take a part in commemoration of the students’ time at the school and to help dedicate a plaque listing the girls’ names.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
woodworkingnetwork.com
American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation selects CEO
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation has named Patrick Chapin as its chief executive officer. In his new role, Chapin will lead the opening of the industry’s new home as a place to gather, learn and honor industry leaders. Karen McNeill, who...
Hub City Hog Fest to return to downtown Spartanburg
The Hub City Hog Fest will surround several roads near Morgan Square. A barbeque contest will take place as a way to benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.
wfmynews2.com
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
UNCSA cancels classes after student shot in off-campus shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The University of North Carolina School of the Arts cancels classes after student is injured in off-campus shooting Tuesday night, according to a university alert. A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police. Design & Production student, Megan...
