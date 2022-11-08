Read full article on original website
Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
GRAINS-Chicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
Chicago corn and soybean futures slip on profit taking, slumping U.S. dollar. Corn weighed on lower-than-expected export volumes. (Updates first paragraph, adds closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures all fell on Thursday as investors across the board sought to take...
GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-month low; U.S. forecast of higher supply caps gain
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, recovering from its lowest in two months, although a U.S. government forecast of higher world supplies limited gains. Corn and soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Argentina harvest value seen at $49.6 bln on high global prices -JP Morgan
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Argentina 2022/23 combined soy, corn and wheat harvest will have an estimated value of $49.6 billion, investment bank J.P. Morgan Chase & Co said in a note on Thursday, only slightly below a season earlier as high global prices offset the impact of a recent drought.
India's wheat planting gathers momentum, acreage up nearly 10%
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 4.5 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 9.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare will keep updating...
In Yemen, farmers choose narcotic over other crops, exacerbating climate woes
DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farmers are draining groundwater around Yemen's capital and removing soil to cultivate the narcotic green leaf qat that dominates life in the country, threatening to exhaust precious resources in the climate-vulnerable nation. Chewing qat is a national pastime and demand is one of the few...
GRAINS-Decline in wheat steadies; export, inflation data in focus
* Chicago wheat steadies after 2-month low following USDA report * Investors await U.S. inflation, grain export data * Corn, soybean tick down as USDA yield revisions, firm dollar weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to U.S. inflation and grain export data later in the day. Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for U.S. harvest yields and a stronger dollar. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel. The monthly U.S. inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the U.S. dollar and overall risk vibe," Peak Trading Research said. An increased projection of global supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea. However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices. Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19. Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal. U.S. corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised up from last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday. Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for U.S. corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops. Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions against signs of renewed buying from Chinese importers. Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday will give a latest indication on overseas demand. Prices at 1244 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 809.00 2.50 0.31 770.75 4.96 CBOT corn 661.75 -2.75 -0.41 593.25 11.55 CBOT soy 1444.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.86 Paris wheat 331.75 3.00 0.91 276.75 19.87 Paris maize 323.25 -0.25 -0.08 226.00 43.03 Paris rape 644.25 0.25 0.04 754.00 -14.56 WTI crude oil 85.28 -0.55 -0.64 75.21 13.39 Euro/dlr 0.99 -0.01 -0.67 1.1368 -12.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
GRAINS-Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Friday, but were poised for their biggest weekly drop in four months as expectations of higher world supplies weighed on the market. Soybeans gained about half a percent, while corn ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
Argentina confirms Mexico will allow beef imports
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said Saturday that Mexican authorities have given the green light for imports of boneless beef produced in the South American country. The announcement came after eight years of negotiations between the two countries and more than a decade since Mexico last imported...
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures fall on grain rally, beef cut-out price drops
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) livestock futures slid on Friday as grain futures rallied, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, brokers said. The downward trend started when live cattle markets took a hit earlier in the day, when the feeder cattle traders began selling off...
Indonesian mills buy Canadian, U.S. wheat for Jan-Feb shipment
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Flour millers in Indonesia bought Canadian spring wheat and U.S. soft white wheat in recent deals for shipment in January and February, traders said. One cargo of around 60,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat was bought at about $430 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F),...
GRAINS-Soybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, adds bullet points, changes byline, changes dateline from HAMBURG) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned...
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world's poorest - FAO
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe's poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates stay high as traders eye year-end demand boost
Vietnam's October rice exports up 22.3% month-on-month. Bangladesh output to drop 1% y-o-y due to floods- USDA. Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam held at a one-year peak, as traders anticipated a fillip from seasonal end-year demand, while rates of the staple from other hubs were little changed amid a lack of fresh orders.
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm as grain markets pressured on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures firmed at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on Thursday, as grain markets came under pressure from investor profit-taking even as the U.S. dollar tumbled on news U.S consumer prices rose less than expected in October, brokers said. December live cattle settled 1.500...
Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of La Nina continuing into mid-winter
TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday there was an 80% chance the La Nina phenomenon would continue into the middle of the northern hemisphere winter. The La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is...
Argentina exchange cuts wheat outlook again, rains spell hope for soy
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's major Buenos Aires grains exchange slashed its wheat harvest forecast on Thursday amid a lengthy drought and frosts that have hit crops, but a forecast of rainfall ahead for key farming regions spelled more positive news for soy. The exchange cut its 2022/23...
Indonesia to sell 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil to China
JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nine Indonesian companies on Friday signed contracts to sell 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil products valued at $2.6 billion to 13 Chinese buyers, the Indonesian trade ministry said in a statement. The deal was a follow up from President Joko Widodo's state visit to...
Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $826.58/T for Nov 16-30 -official
JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set reference price of its crude palm oil at $826.58 per tonne for Nov. 16-30 shipments, Trade Ministry official Farid Amir said on Friday. The planned reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne, up from...
