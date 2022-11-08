Read full article on original website
Purple Swings To Profits In Q3 And Surprises Investors With Guidance Upgrade, Sending Shares Up 15% In After Hours Trading
Discusses the third quarter result with analysis and commentary. On Wednesday afternoon post market close, mattress and pillow manufacturer Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) released third quarter results to investors which included updated full-year guidance figures. The stock retreated more than -11% in trading on Wednesday following the Nasdaq’s lead but popped...
Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?
When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
As Interest Rates Hit A Fresh High, Where Are Investors Parking Their Cash?
Much like the months before, November has been off to a rocky start as the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points, pushing up the bank’s benchmark lending rate to the 3.75% – 4.0% range. This move comes ahead of the central bank‘s commitment to tame rampant running inflation which hit a fresh high back in June 2022 of 9.1%.
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Coupang shot up more than 25% but these moves are not irregular. The company reported Q3 results and a profit that got investors excited. Analyst sentiment is firming but the price target is not and that may weigh on the action. If you are wondering what Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is and...
Southeastern Asset Management Makes Big Cut to CNX Resources (CNX) Position
Fintel reports that Southeastern Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,902,706 shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 27,462,211 shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in...
Do Gold Prices Go Up In A Recession?
With the economy volatile, many Americans are wondering if they should turn to one of the oldest investments on earth: gold. And the answer depends on your portfolio. But what about during a recession? Is gold still a wise choice?. Many feel that gold, due to its historical value, is...
This Is No Time To Buy D R Horton Stock
D R Horton shares are up on a knee-jerk reaction to inflation data. The company had a decent Q4 but the outlook is dimming. Falling sales and backlog point to a weak year in 2023. If you are wondering why shares of D R Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock shot up more...
Private Capital Investment Value In GPCA’s Markets Declined In Q3 2022
We are pleased to share with you GPCA’s Q3 2022 Industry Data & Analysis, available exclusively for Members. Private capital investment value in GPCA’s markets declined in Q3 2022, following record-high deal activity from 2021 through the first half of 2022. The global investment slowdown reached all regions...
Markets Are Positioning For The Tight CPI Race
S&P 500 invalidated the key bull flag thesis laid out in yesterday’s chart section, and both 3,815 and low 3,770s supports gave way. I think markets are positioning for too hot CPI beating expectations, in what results in a boat inordinately tilted the risk-off way, positioned for still accelerating inflation beyond the consensus 7.9% YoY.
Apple Make Over $3K In Seconds! Find Out How Much The World’s Richest Companies Make Per Second
Since you’ve opened this article, Apple has made around $18K – that’s in just 10 seconds!. Tipalti have analyzed factors such as annual profit to a concise breakdown revealing how much the world’s richest companies make every second. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up Businesses...
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Oil is a compelling reason why the sell-off in stocks isn’t over. The price of WTI is being underpinned by a weakened dollar and is ready to move higher. Inflation may have peaked but it’s still here and the FOMC is going to keep raising interest rates. If...
The FTX Fiasco Rocks Crypto: Three Takeaways
The FTX fiasco shows why regulation of the cryptocurrency industry is more critical than ever and underscores the importance of choosing the right crypto exchange, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The comments from Nigel Green of deVere...
Why Plagiarism Free Content Is Important For eCommerce Websites?
Modern eCommerce businesses have many requirements. So, why is plagiarism-free content one of them?. Plagiarism is an unethical practice, and it can cause many issues. With around 20-24 million active eCommerce websites, one must ensure quality and integrity by avoiding plagiarism. This article will explain why avoiding plagiarism is necessary for eCommerce businesses. So, let’s dive right into it.
Emerging Tech Reshaping Travel And Tourism In The 21st Century
In the wake of a travel frenzy, sparked by pent-up consumer travel demand and more than two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and border restrictions, tourism and leisure are making a strong rebound as consumers take to the skies again at a soaring pace. The recent summer of travel chaos, which...
The U.S. And China Account for Half the World’s Household Wealth
Measures like GDP are commonly used to understand the overall wealth and size of the economy. While looking at economic output on an annual basis is useful, there are other metrics to consider when evaluating the wealth of a nation. Household wealth statistics reveal which country’s citizens are accruing the...
UK Economy Shrinks, Hinting Start Of Recession
UK economy shrank 0.2% between July and September, confirming we’re on track for recession by the end of the year. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to cut costs as profits slip away. UK market set for a reasonably positive end to the week on strong gains in the US following inflation...
