Voice of America
Ethiopia Combatants Sign Deal to Start Implementing Truce
NAIROBI — The Ethiopian government and Tigray forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month. Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi...
Voice of America
Nigeria's Buhari Calls for More Western Commitment on Climate Action
Abuja, Nigeria — As world leaders meet in Egypt for a two-week climate change summit, COP27, African leaders have been emphasizing the need for their western counterparts to increase their commitment to addressing climate change's impact on Africa. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is the latest African leader to weigh...
Voice of America
Hundreds of Iranians Protest in the Country's Southeast
Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan Friday to mark the September 30 crackdown known as "Bloody Friday." Videos sent to VOA's Persian Service showed demonstrators marching in the provincial capital, Zahedan. Videos also showed demonstrators in the city of Khash chanting slogans such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," referencing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Voice of America
Funding Shortage Threatens Food Assistance to 1 Million Mozambicans
Geneva — The World Food Program is warning it soon will be forced to suspend food assistance to 1 million people displaced by fighting in Mozambique’s volatile Cabo Delgado province without an immediate infusion of cash. The United Nations food agency said aid will be cut off in...
Voice of America
Mongolia Looks to Sell More Coal to China as World Shuns Polluting Fuel
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia — Mongolia is ramping up efforts to export coal to energy-hungry China, a government official told AFP, despite global efforts to end the use of the polluting fossil fuel. World leaders are gathering at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to hash out the future of...
Voice of America
Climate Change Affecting Way of Life of Canada’s Innu, Amnesty International Says
Amnesty International said in a report this week that climate change has affected and is threatening the culture and way of life of the Innu people of the Pessamit community in Quebec. “In the short term, all of Quebec and Canada will pay the price. However, the ancestral Aboriginal know-how...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Federal Forces Control Most of Tigray, Official Says
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — A senior Ethiopian government official says federal government forces now control the majority of the country's northern Tigray region, following the signing of a peace deal earlier this month that provisions for the disarming of rebel fighters. Rewdan Hussein, the national security adviser to Ethiopia’s...
Voice of America
Biden Tells Climate Conference 'Life of the Planet Is at Stake'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, that the global climate crisis "is about the very life of the planet" and that the United States is "putting its money where its mouth is" to address it. In his speech to the world...
Voice of America
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
Voice of America
Biden to Tout US Climate Legislation at COP27 Summit
President Joe Biden is headed to Egypt for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where he will discuss US climate crisis strategies. But environmental campaigners say wealthy nations need to focus on meeting their $100 billion pledge to cover climate change losses. Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Countries Should Cooperate to Cut Dependency on ‘Risky Countries,’ US Treasury Secretary Says
NEW DELHI — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in New Delhi Friday that “like-minded countries” should work together to reduce the world's economic dependency on “risky countries.”. On a visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, she said,...
Voice of America
'Death Every Day': Fear and Fortitude in Uganda's Ebola Epicenter
Mubende, Uganda — As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral — the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation. Bidding the dead...
Voice of America
US Warns of Daunting Consequences if Ukraine Grain Deal Not Renewed
State Department — The United States is working to ensure that U.S. sanctions are not impeding the flow of Russian food and fertilizer to developing countries during talks to renew a U.N.-brokered deal on food shipments from Ukraine that will expire Nov. 19. In an interview this week, the...
Voice of America
China Puts Belt and Road Back on ASEAN Agenda
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — China on Thursday announced approval for a slew of infrastructure projects in mainland Southeast Asia at this year’s round of Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits, being held here this week, signaling its Belt and Road Initiative is moving back on track after a hiatus of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voice of America
Judge With Al-Qaida Links Sets Conditions for Mali Schools to Reopen
Niamey, Niger — An influential Malian judge with links to al-Qaida has said some schools in the country cannot reopen unless boys and girls are kept apart and wear Islamic dress, according to a letter verified by AFP on Thursday. The letter, addressed to the governor of Timbuktu, also...
Voice of America
Cameroon, CAR Deploy Joint Force to Battle Rebels, Abductions on Border
YAOUNDE — Defense ministers from Cameroon and the Central African Republic say they are deploying a joint force to their common border after at least 80 people were taken hostage over the past three months. The two ministers blame rebels fleeing military crackdowns in the CAR for increased crime on the border.
Voice of America
Condition of Hunger-Striking Pro-Democracy Egyptian Activist Unknown
The family of Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says officials have informed them that Abdel-Fattah has undergone a medical intervention. The family says that authorities have not told them any specifics about the nature of the intervention. The medical development comes just days after Abdel-Fattah, who has been on a...
Voice of America
US Says Russia's War in Ukraine Divides APEC Nations Ahead of Summit
State Department — Diverging views on Russia's war in Ukraine are making it hard for the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to agree on a joint communique ahead of next week’s meeting of leaders and senior officials in Bangkok, Thailand. "The primary sticking point...
Voice of America
Biden Facing Rivalries With Beijing, Moscow During Southeast Asia Trip
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Leaving behind a better-than-expected Democratic performance in the November 8 Congressional elections, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and increased provocations from North Korea.
Voice of America
Search for Minerals Increases Interest in Deep-Sea Mining
The mining industry is pushing to explore more of the world’s deep oceans to find metals and minerals used for electric vehicles and other technologies. But some scientists are worried that deep sea mining will damage the environment and the biological systems important to the atmosphere. Scientists, lawyers and...
