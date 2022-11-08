Cool & Dry Wednesday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny to start with more clouds by afternoon. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Quiet weather is expected today and Thursday, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened this morning, and should become a hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Peninsula later today. Nicole will likely bring rain and wind to central Virginia Friday through early Saturday morning. Much of the Piedmont and Tidewater could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, as well as the threat for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Much cooler weather is expected Sunday through early next week, with a few showers possible Sunday. Overnight lows could reach the upper 20s and low 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

