Coastal Georgia bracing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Georgia on Thursday and those along the coast are starting to feel its impacts. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Jekyll Island where winds were so strong, she had to hold onto something to stay steady on Channel 2 Action News.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
iheart.com
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. The streets of Downtown Brunswick are flooded today from the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Below is a video of the flooding. Chance for...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
Georgia Power prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, offers safety tips for customers
Georgia Power is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact Georgia overnight Thursday and into Friday. The company is finalizing its storm preparations by securing additional resources and coordinating plans to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for its customers. As the company continues to...
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
WALB 10
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday. Albany Technical College will close at noon on Thursday and all afternoon classes will be canceled. Byne Christian School will be closing...
