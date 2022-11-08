ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Grice Connect

Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro

Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
