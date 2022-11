On Saturday, Oct. 29, Belmont Physical Therapy students and faculty gathered at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park in Brentwood to support Garrett Sapp and his family for Garrett’s “Hero” Run, an annual 5K event to raise money and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Garrett—who the event is named for—is the son of Belmont DPT alumna Amber Sapp (‘05) and her husband Randy. Each year the Sapp family organizes this event to raise money for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the largest nonprofit organization that is solely devoted to ending Duchenne.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO