ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Obixm_0j3ZsjMG00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Twitter testing ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

The U.S. government is taking steps to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services. The guidance Thursday from the Office of Refugee Resettlement says pregnant migrants under 18 should be assigned to shelters in states that still allow abortion. It also says those who want an abortion should be provided transportation across state lines if necessary. Government officials and contractors who have religious objections to abortion aren’t required to assist directly in providing access to abortion but must notify authorities of any pregnant migrant youths.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball adds nationally ranked recruit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the signing period for high school athletes beginning on Wednesday, the UNM basketball team added some talent. Dallas, Texas native Jadyn Toppin joins the Lobos after a star-studded high school career. The 6’9″ forward is nationally ranked as one of the top 60 players according to Maxpreps. “We are excited about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

AR-15, $21,000+ worth of gear stolen from unlocked State Police patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon allegedly broke into a New Mexico State Police Officer’s patrol car and stole more than $21,000 worth of police gear, including his AR-15 rifle. Detectives spent days trying to track it down, but it would take an accused serial shoplifter to crack their case and lead them to their gear.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy