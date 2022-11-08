ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US News and World Report

Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Michigan Democrats Make Historic Picks to Lead Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Gas Prices up in NJ, Flat Across US as Oil Prices Fluctuate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE

