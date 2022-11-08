ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office

To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office

Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Porter-Starke Services to Expand Crisis Care

Porter-Starke Services, a not-for-profit community mental health center serving Northwest Indiana, was recently awarded multiple grants to expand access to behavioral healthcare services particularly to serve people with serious mental illness or substance use disorder, and individuals who are experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. “We are excited...
PORTER, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease

HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
HOBART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Community Healthcare System to host job fair

Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Porter-Starke Services and Marram Health Center make an impact on mental health awareness in the community

Porter-Starke Services is a not-for-profit health center that has multiple locations throughout Northwest Indiana, including LaPorte, Knox, Valparaiso, and Portage. With mental health awareness on the rise, Porter-Starke is equipped to provide a variety of services to those who need it. Porter-Starke is licensed through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions and the Social Services Administration.
VALPARAISO, IN
buildingindiana.com

Chief Medical Officer Appointed at Franciscan Health Crown Point

Mike Bohlin, MD, a board certified hospitalist with 16 years of experience with Franciscan Alliance, is the new chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Dr. Bohlin began serving in his new role on Oct. 10. “Dr. Bohlin’s extensive experience, both clinically and administratively, made him a perfect match...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Building careers in the Construction program at Hammond Area Career Center

The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) Construction program has been working diligently on a multitude of projects. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Construction program built a display of an Aztec Temple. The class as a whole put in a lot of effort to make the temple accurate and the details precise. In addition to working on this project, the class is working on a project to honor veterans in the area.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest

Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
panoramanow.com

Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana

On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGNtv.com

Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school

A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE

