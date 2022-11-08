Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
valpo.life
BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office
Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
nwi.life
Porter-Starke Services to Expand Crisis Care
Porter-Starke Services, a not-for-profit community mental health center serving Northwest Indiana, was recently awarded multiple grants to expand access to behavioral healthcare services particularly to serve people with serious mental illness or substance use disorder, and individuals who are experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. “We are excited...
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
Inside Indiana Business
Community Healthcare System to host job fair
Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
nwi.life
Porter-Starke Services and Marram Health Center make an impact on mental health awareness in the community
Porter-Starke Services is a not-for-profit health center that has multiple locations throughout Northwest Indiana, including LaPorte, Knox, Valparaiso, and Portage. With mental health awareness on the rise, Porter-Starke is equipped to provide a variety of services to those who need it. Porter-Starke is licensed through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions and the Social Services Administration.
nwi.life
Bill Hasse: Hasse Construction Partners with LCEA and Celebrates a 100 Year Legacy
Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance (LCEA) board member and investor, William Hasse III (Bill) is a third generation president of the construction company, Hasse Construction, that has been serving the Midwest for 100 years. Hasse Construction is well known for its innovative, entrepreneurial, professional spirits, and hard work. 100 years...
buildingindiana.com
Chief Medical Officer Appointed at Franciscan Health Crown Point
Mike Bohlin, MD, a board certified hospitalist with 16 years of experience with Franciscan Alliance, is the new chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Dr. Bohlin began serving in his new role on Oct. 10. “Dr. Bohlin’s extensive experience, both clinically and administratively, made him a perfect match...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Building careers in the Construction program at Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) Construction program has been working diligently on a multitude of projects. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Construction program built a display of an Aztec Temple. The class as a whole put in a lot of effort to make the temple accurate and the details precise. In addition to working on this project, the class is working on a project to honor veterans in the area.
nwi.life
Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest
Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
WNDU
South Bend seeks land developers; puts out call for proposals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has acquired lots of lots over the years. Now there’s a plan to get some of those parcels of property into the hands of private developers. Seven sites have been bundled into a public request for proposals that went...
WGNtv.com
Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
Comments / 0