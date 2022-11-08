ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Live updates: Florida South Carolina; PREGAME

- Week 11 marks the 43rd meeting between Florida and South Carolina including the 19th matchup in Gainesville. - Florida owns a 29-10-3 series lead and commands a 16-2 advantage over the Gamecocks at home. - The Gators are 24-7 vs. the Gamecocks since 1964 and have won three-straight home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Shorter out for Senior Day against South Carolina

Justin Shorter, Florida's leading wide receiver, will miss his second consecutive contest with a hamstring injury. Shorter traveled with the team to College Station but ultimately was inactive for Florida's 41-24 win over the Aggies. The fifth-year wide receiver was observed standing near his teammates during warm-ups, though he wasn't able to participate and was dressed out in sweatpants, a jersey and without his cleats.
GAINESVILLE, FL
onlygators.com

Florida basketball score, takeaways: Colin Castleton’s career night pushes Gators by Kennesaw State

Florida Gators basketball improved to 2-0 under new head coach Todd Golden, though it got a perhaps tougher-than-anticipated challenge from the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Despite a late charge from the Owls, the Gators prevailed 88-78 thanks to a career effort from redshirt senior forward Colin Castleton.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team

Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clean sweep for the Bulldogs in Jacksonville

Above from left: Attorney Lanny Russell, a shareholder with Smith Hulsey & Busey in Jacksonville, University of Georgia law students Jack Mahon and Rachel Byers, and Dana Bradford, a partner at Smith Gambrell Russell in Atlanta, after the 42nd moot court competition between the law schools at the University of Florida and UGA. The victorious Bulldogs earned the right to take the trophy back to their campus, where it will remain until it returns to Jacksonville for next year’s competition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

