Above from left: Attorney Lanny Russell, a shareholder with Smith Hulsey & Busey in Jacksonville, University of Georgia law students Jack Mahon and Rachel Byers, and Dana Bradford, a partner at Smith Gambrell Russell in Atlanta, after the 42nd moot court competition between the law schools at the University of Florida and UGA. The victorious Bulldogs earned the right to take the trophy back to their campus, where it will remain until it returns to Jacksonville for next year’s competition.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO