UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Live updates: Florida South Carolina; PREGAME
- Week 11 marks the 43rd meeting between Florida and South Carolina including the 19th matchup in Gainesville. - Florida owns a 29-10-3 series lead and commands a 16-2 advantage over the Gamecocks at home. - The Gators are 24-7 vs. the Gamecocks since 1964 and have won three-straight home...
Shorter out for Senior Day against South Carolina
Justin Shorter, Florida's leading wide receiver, will miss his second consecutive contest with a hamstring injury. Shorter traveled with the team to College Station but ultimately was inactive for Florida's 41-24 win over the Aggies. The fifth-year wide receiver was observed standing near his teammates during warm-ups, though he wasn't able to participate and was dressed out in sweatpants, a jersey and without his cleats.
Florida basketball score, takeaways: Colin Castleton’s career night pushes Gators by Kennesaw State
Florida Gators basketball improved to 2-0 under new head coach Todd Golden, though it got a perhaps tougher-than-anticipated challenge from the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Despite a late charge from the Owls, the Gators prevailed 88-78 thanks to a career effort from redshirt senior forward Colin Castleton.
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Commit Breakdown: What the Gators are getting in Jaden Rashada
Florida earned arguably its most significant commitment of the 2023 class just a few minutes after midnight on Nov. 11 as former Miami pledge Jaden Rashada announced his decision to decommit from the Hurricanes and immediately flip his commitment in favor of the Gators. Florida moved up to No. 8...
Miami Loses QB Commitment Jaden Rashada to Florida
In a shocking turn of events, quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced his decommitment from the Miami Hurricanes.
Billy Napier Reacts To Poaching Top Quarterback Recruit From Rival Program
It's been an up-and-down first season at the helm for Florida head coach Billy Napier. But one area where he hasn't been struggling this year is on the recruiting trail, especially after today's big quarterback flip. On Friday, 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada officially flipped his commitment from the University...
'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team
Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
Clean sweep for the Bulldogs in Jacksonville
Above from left: Attorney Lanny Russell, a shareholder with Smith Hulsey & Busey in Jacksonville, University of Georgia law students Jack Mahon and Rachel Byers, and Dana Bradford, a partner at Smith Gambrell Russell in Atlanta, after the 42nd moot court competition between the law schools at the University of Florida and UGA. The victorious Bulldogs earned the right to take the trophy back to their campus, where it will remain until it returns to Jacksonville for next year’s competition.
Miami's Options After Jaden Rashada's Decommitment?
Miami Hurricanes next quarterback roster move?
Social media reacts to UF flipping QB Jaden Rashada from Miami
The Florida Gators landed their biggest prospect yet to date in the 2023 class in the early hours of Friday morning when Pittsburg (CA) Top20 quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to UF. This was another tale of effort for the Florida staff. They recruited Rashada...
Florida vs. Kennesaw State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Florida Gators have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games. The Gators entered their contest on...
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores. UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10. This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.
Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
