The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
freightwaves.com

Hwy Haul raises $10M to build produce book to keep reefer drivers busy

Digital freight platform Hwy Haul has announced the raising of $10 million in additional funding to continue growing its solution focused on bringing reliability and efficiency to shipping produce across North America. The company’s new funding is led by Eileses Capital with participation from True Blue Partners, BluePointe Ventures and...
TechCrunch

Amazon eyes devices group as it undertakes broad cost cutting

The Wall Street Journal this week noted that Amazon’s devices group could be the latest to get hit with cuts as the company braces for further macroeconomic disruption. The paper notes that “Amazon’s leadership is closely evaluating its Alexa business, according to some of the people,” citing internal documents.
TechCrunch

Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm

As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Sacramento Bee

‘You don’t want it to be your store.’ California grocer fears for job as Kroger, Albertsons merge

Gary Renner knows how mergers can end. The 47-year-old lost his produce manager job at Albertsons after the company merged with rival Safeway in 2015. Renner said he and his colleagues had to go out and find new positions on their own. He found a job the day before his store shuttered, but had to give up his manager status, take a paycut and work nights. Many of his colleagues couldn’t get rehired.
WHITTIER, CA
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
qhubonews.com

Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns

An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
nddist.com

Construction Supply Giant Cut Thousands of Jobs

A decline in home construction prompted a major construction supplier to slash thousands of jobs in recent months, its chief executive said this week. Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman told analysts on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that about 2,600 jobs were eliminated across the U.S. amid the slowdown, the Dallas Morning News reports.
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”

