Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
freightwaves.com
Hwy Haul raises $10M to build produce book to keep reefer drivers busy
Digital freight platform Hwy Haul has announced the raising of $10 million in additional funding to continue growing its solution focused on bringing reliability and efficiency to shipping produce across North America. The company’s new funding is led by Eileses Capital with participation from True Blue Partners, BluePointe Ventures and...
TechCrunch
Amazon eyes devices group as it undertakes broad cost cutting
The Wall Street Journal this week noted that Amazon’s devices group could be the latest to get hit with cuts as the company braces for further macroeconomic disruption. The paper notes that “Amazon’s leadership is closely evaluating its Alexa business, according to some of the people,” citing internal documents.
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
This oil refiner is cutting 1,100 jobs — and giving billions of dollars to its shareholders
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
‘You don’t want it to be your store.’ California grocer fears for job as Kroger, Albertsons merge
Gary Renner knows how mergers can end. The 47-year-old lost his produce manager job at Albertsons after the company merged with rival Safeway in 2015. Renner said he and his colleagues had to go out and find new positions on their own. He found a job the day before his store shuttered, but had to give up his manager status, take a paycut and work nights. Many of his colleagues couldn’t get rehired.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
qhubonews.com
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns
An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers as tech turbulence grows
Salesforce cut hundreds of employees from its payroll on Tuesday, the latest series of layoffs in the tech industry.
nddist.com
Construction Supply Giant Cut Thousands of Jobs
A decline in home construction prompted a major construction supplier to slash thousands of jobs in recent months, its chief executive said this week. Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman told analysts on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that about 2,600 jobs were eliminated across the U.S. amid the slowdown, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
How the same mistake led to thousands of layoffs across the Tech industry
Hello, and Happy Friday. This is Matt Weinberger, Insider's deputy editor of tech analysis, filling in for Jordan Erb for the next week. By way of introduction: I just took this new role after a long stint leading our newsroom's cloud computing coverage; I'm level 39 in Pokémon Go; and my BTS biases are RM and Jin.
Big Tech Is Laying Off Tons of Workers. That’s a Bad Sign for Your Company, Too
Inflation and rising interest rates are driving tech layoffs this month, and more than 21,000 workers have lost jobs
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.
In the early months of the pandemic, Facebook only grew bigger and more central to our lives. With lockdowns spreading, countless people began shopping, socializing and working on Facebook and other online platforms. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March 2020, usage was so high that the company was "just trying to keep the lights on."
