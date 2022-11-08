ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns Secure Commitment Flip from Ex OU 2023 EDGE Colton Vasek

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5TqX_0j3ZppRb00

The Texas Longhorns snagged a hometown recruit from their arch rivals on Tuesday.

The Texas Longhorns have already crushed the spirits of the Oklahoma Sooners once this year. A 49-0 shutout in the Red River Showdown was quite the shellacking.

But on Tuesday, the Longhorns stole something more than just the annual rivalry game from OU. 2023 Westlake (Austin, TX) EDGE Colton Vasek, who committed to the Sooners on Aug. 1, announced he is decommitting from Oklahoma and will flip his commitment to Texas.

The Longhorns now have eight recruits in the SI99 rankings, tied for the most in the country with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Vasek, a four-star talent per 247Sports and On3’s recruiting rankings, was seen as a potential major addition for Texas’ 2023 recruiting class due to his Austin roots before he originally chose Oklahoma. He made his official visit to the Forty Acres on June 14, just four days after he visited Sooners coach Brent Venables and staff in Norman.

However, with National Signing Day coming around the corner on Feb. 1, Vasek had a clear change of heart and will now be staying home to begin his collegiate playing career.

Vasek’s flip to the Longhorns comes on the heels of 2023 Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson announcing Monday that he has chosen to decommit from Texas to purse a collegiate career elsewhere.

Vasek is now the 21st commit in a Texas 2023 recruiting class headlined by Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning and DeSoto (TX) receiver Johntay Cook II.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy