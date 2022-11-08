ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Centerburg man arrested after shootout with Bucyrus police

A 38-year-old Centerburg man is in custody after opening fire at two Bucyrus police officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect in his helmet and prompting him to "quickly surrender" on Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department. No one was injured in the Bucyrus incident, police said Saturday. Bucyrus...
BUCYRUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy