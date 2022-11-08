ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

NJSL holding 39th annual Can-A-Thon

The Newnan Junior Service League is holding their 39th annual Can-A-Thon on Nov. 29, but those interested in donating can do so now. The event benefits One Roof’s Coweta Community Food Pantry, and last year, the event was able to stock the pantry for an entire year. Last year, around 266,000 cans were donated for the cause, said Katie Barnes, the co-chair for the event.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Working like a dog

A couple of months ago, 17 dogs and their handlers boarded MARTA as part of their training to work as animal-assisted crisis response dogs. It was a sight to behold, said David Thomas. But it was a sight not everyone found comfortable. “This young girl came running in and she...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Veterans honored at annual service

Gary Long was named Veteran of the Year by the American Legion Post 57 at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. Long, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1969-70 and in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972, thanked the Legion for the honor at the event, and said he was humbled by the honor.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah

Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Remembering Nola

Years ago, when I sang with the incomparable Atlanta Symphony Chorus, she was conductor Robert Shaw’s right hand and a force of her own to be reckoned with. As his executive assistant and also the choral administrator, she had to be sturdy and tireless to accomplish all that was required of her. Keeping a busy, temperamental Maestro happy and organized, and taking care of a million details running a group of more than 250 singers was like herding cats. I never saw a better wrangler. Her name was Nola Frink. Oh, and she had the singing voice of an angel to boot.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan’s Christmas parade taking applications

The city of Newnan’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in downtown. The city is taking applications for participation in the parade through Friday, Nov. 18. There is a non-refundable $45 fee due with the application. Application packets are available at https://www.newnanga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/707/2022-Parade-Application-Packet-PDF?bidId .
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

EC student caught with Airsoft gun

An East Coweta High School student thought to be in possession of a firearm was discovered to have an Airsoft gun Thursday morning. School administrators were notified around 10:15 that a student on campus had a gun. The administrators and school resource officers removed the student from class so they could safely investigate the incident.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County needs ‘Citizen of the Year’

Election seasons are entertaining, but rarely bring out the best in people. For months, we’re inundated with messaging about the shortcomings of candidates and the havoc that will follow if they’re elected. Now, it appears a runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will continue this nasty streak...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan approves improvement projects

The city of Newnan will fund a number of projects using excess general fund monies following a unanimous vote from the Newnan City Council on Tuesday. Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting that the city “is in a really good financial position.”. “We’re really pleased...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Pitbulls rescued after Dallas man abused them, deputies say

DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

