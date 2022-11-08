Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
NJSL holding 39th annual Can-A-Thon
The Newnan Junior Service League is holding their 39th annual Can-A-Thon on Nov. 29, but those interested in donating can do so now. The event benefits One Roof’s Coweta Community Food Pantry, and last year, the event was able to stock the pantry for an entire year. Last year, around 266,000 cans were donated for the cause, said Katie Barnes, the co-chair for the event.
Newnan Times-Herald
Working like a dog
A couple of months ago, 17 dogs and their handlers boarded MARTA as part of their training to work as animal-assisted crisis response dogs. It was a sight to behold, said David Thomas. But it was a sight not everyone found comfortable. “This young girl came running in and she...
Newnan Times-Herald
Veterans honored at annual service
Gary Long was named Veteran of the Year by the American Legion Post 57 at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. Long, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1969-70 and in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972, thanked the Legion for the honor at the event, and said he was humbled by the honor.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah
Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
Newnan Times-Herald
Remembering Nola
Years ago, when I sang with the incomparable Atlanta Symphony Chorus, she was conductor Robert Shaw’s right hand and a force of her own to be reckoned with. As his executive assistant and also the choral administrator, she had to be sturdy and tireless to accomplish all that was required of her. Keeping a busy, temperamental Maestro happy and organized, and taking care of a million details running a group of more than 250 singers was like herding cats. I never saw a better wrangler. Her name was Nola Frink. Oh, and she had the singing voice of an angel to boot.
Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way. One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash. The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting...
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan’s Christmas parade taking applications
The city of Newnan’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in downtown. The city is taking applications for participation in the parade through Friday, Nov. 18. There is a non-refundable $45 fee due with the application. Application packets are available at https://www.newnanga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/707/2022-Parade-Application-Packet-PDF?bidId .
Channel 2 Investigation finds that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are undervalued
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation revealed racial bias in home appraisals. African American families found out their homes’ values went up tens of thousands of dollars after they hid their race. Now, Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray took a look at how racial bias also...
Newnan Times-Herald
EC student caught with Airsoft gun
An East Coweta High School student thought to be in possession of a firearm was discovered to have an Airsoft gun Thursday morning. School administrators were notified around 10:15 that a student on campus had a gun. The administrators and school resource officers removed the student from class so they could safely investigate the incident.
The Citizen Online
Vehicle sideswipes school bus near McIntosh High School; 4 slight injuries treated at scene
A minor traffic accident on Nov. 7 involving a school bus on Ga. Highway 54 in Peachtree City had three students complaining of pain but no serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for sideswiping the school bus. Peachtree City Police department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the...
Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media
MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County needs ‘Citizen of the Year’
Election seasons are entertaining, but rarely bring out the best in people. For months, we’re inundated with messaging about the shortcomings of candidates and the havoc that will follow if they’re elected. Now, it appears a runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will continue this nasty streak...
Gwinnett County woman loses thousands in rental house scam
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are out $2,000 after falling for a rental scheme and they’re warning others who are looking for rental homes while police investigate. Ashley Reese said she and her boyfriend gave everything they had with the hopes of living in a...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves improvement projects
The city of Newnan will fund a number of projects using excess general fund monies following a unanimous vote from the Newnan City Council on Tuesday. Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting that the city “is in a really good financial position.”. “We’re really pleased...
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
Pitbulls rescued after Dallas man abused them, deputies say
DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.
