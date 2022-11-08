Years ago, when I sang with the incomparable Atlanta Symphony Chorus, she was conductor Robert Shaw’s right hand and a force of her own to be reckoned with. As his executive assistant and also the choral administrator, she had to be sturdy and tireless to accomplish all that was required of her. Keeping a busy, temperamental Maestro happy and organized, and taking care of a million details running a group of more than 250 singers was like herding cats. I never saw a better wrangler. Her name was Nola Frink. Oh, and she had the singing voice of an angel to boot.

