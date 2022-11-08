Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
This is how government overreach could bring the US solar industry to its knees [Update]
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the nonprofit trade association of the US solar industry, just flagged a proposed change to the 2024 International Building Code by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that would do more harm than good to the US solar industry. November 11: Good news! US...
electrek.co
Redwood and Audi want to turn your old electronic devices into EV batteries
Lithium-ion battery recycler Redwood Materials and Audi are today launching a program that enables consumers to drop off their old battery-powered devices at local Audi dealerships, and then Redwood will recycle them to build EV batteries. Redwood already has a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to recycle all end-of-life...
electrek.co
Tesla opens its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard
Tesla announced that it is opening its electric car charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard in North America. Why is the company doing this now, 10 years after it debuted in the 2012 Model S?. Earlier this year, Aptera launched a petition for Tesla’s charge...
electrek.co
Tesla plans to import China-made electric cars to US, says questionable report
Tesla is reportedly planning to start importing electric cars made in China to the US, according to a somewhat-questionable report from Reuters. Update: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now denied the Reuters report via Twitter. Reuters came out with a new report today that claims Tesla is currently validating a...
electrek.co
GM’s exploring V2H, V2G, and Virtual Power Plant capabilities for EVs
General Motors (GM) is looking to accelerate the adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities in EVs. A new partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) will investigate integrating bidirectional charging into the grid to improve energy distribution. It’s no secret by now, GM is going all in on electric vehicles...
electrek.co
LaGuardia will host a flywheel-based ultra-fast EV charging pilot
ZOOZ Power – formerly named Chakratec, not to be confused with ZOOZ bikes, and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as ZOOZ – has signed a binding memorandum of understanding with an as-yet-unnamed “worldwide leading car rental services provider, which is operating thousands of car rental sites in over 100 countries.”
electrek.co
First look: Tesla’s new Quicksilver Model Y
Tesla has publicly displayed the Model Y with the new multi-coat Quicksilver paint for the first time. What do you think?. Tesla electric vehicle buyers have been waiting for new paint options for a long time. Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a...
electrek.co
TVA pilots solar on a coal ash site, a US first, but there’s still a long way to go
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – the largest utility in the United States – will launch a first-of-its-kind pilot program to determine whether closed coal ash storage sites can host utility-scale solar. Solar on coal ash sites. Pending environmental reviews and regulatory approval, the $216 million pilot project...
electrek.co
Tesla cancels solar projects en masse, scales back solar division
Tesla has canceled solar projects en masse across the US as the company says that it is shutting down its solar operations in some markets. After years of its solar business slowing down since acquiring it through taking over SolarCity in 2016, Tesla’s solar division was finally getting some momentum over the last few quarters.
electrek.co
Tesla confirms its Supercharger is way more powerful than previously thought
With the opening of its proprietary charge connector, Tesla has confirmed its Supercharger is way more powerful than we previously thought. It points to up to 900 kW of potential total output. Yesterday, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi frunk, Megacharger port, and more shown in mobile app integration
Tesla is starting to integrate Tesla Semi, its electric semi truck, in its mobile app ahead of the start of customer deliveries. It shows the truck’s frunk, Megacharger port, and more. Five years after unveiling the electric truck, Tesla finally brought the vehicle to production last month. At the...
electrek.co
Tesla starts rolling wide Full Self-Driving v11 update: exciting and scary
Tesla is starting the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) v11 update, which is supposed to be the wider release to everyone who bought FSD in North America. It is both an exciting and scary step as it is supposed to merge Telsa’s FSD and Autopilot highway stacks. FSD...
electrek.co
Kia swaps flagship gas Stinger GT for electric EV6 in UK, reflecting EV performance dominance
A new performance high-performance model from Kia is set to take over the streets of the UK. If you liked the Kia Stinger GT sports saloon, then you will love its electric replacement, the Kia EV6 GT, the South Korean automaker’s most powerful production car to date. According to...
electrek.co
Heat pumps are now mandatory in new homes in Washington State
Washington State will require new homes and apartments to have heat pumps installed from July 2023, the State Building Code Council ruled on Friday. In April, the Council passed a measure requiring that heat pumps be installed in new commercial buildings and large apartment buildings. So this heat pump mandate...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This Chinese electric tractor can tow more than your dinosaur truck
Each week I dig around in the bottom of the barrel of China’s weirdest shopping site, dragging to the surface a funky electric vehicle to laugh either with and/or at. They’re usually fairly underpowered things, coasting by on their good looks and charm. But this week we’ve got the opposite: a vehicle so ugly that not even its mother could love it, but that can haul so much that it doesn’t even care.
electrek.co
Polestar (PSNY) posts first profitable quarter as it races toward 50K deliveries in 2022
Polestar (PSNY) recorded its first profit since going public in Q3 as the Swedish EV maker builds momentum heading into the end of 2022. Strategic cost-cutting measures and rising demand pushed Polestar into positive earnings territory as the company eyes 50,000 deliveries by year’s end while solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving global auto industry.
electrek.co
EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale offers great deals on power stations + solar panels
RIVER mini – Power at hand. Throw 210Wh of portable power in your backpack and be at ease knowing you’ve got power anywhere. RIVER mini weighs only 6.3 pounds, so it’s built for portability. It can power eight devices at once, and it only takes an hour to recharge to 80%.
electrek.co
Review: Pedego’s City Commuter Platinum rides dreamy, but the best part isn’t even the bike
Normally when we get review e-bikes here at Electrek, they are pushed off the back of a FedEx truck in a beat up box for us to assemble ourselves. That’s the typical e-bike introduction, unfortunately. The experience at Pedego with the City Commuter Platinum that I’ve been riding for...
electrek.co
This rooftop wind-powered microgrid withstood 105 mph gusts
Dallas-based Hover Energy, which makes wind-powered microgrids with solar and storage, is going to begin commercial-scale production in January 2023. And potential customers can feel confident about the resiliency of the company’s rooftop-mounted microgrids – one survived 105 mph winds during Hurricane Ian. Hover Energy’s Wind-Powered Microgrid is...
Comments / 0