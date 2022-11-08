Each week I dig around in the bottom of the barrel of China’s weirdest shopping site, dragging to the surface a funky electric vehicle to laugh either with and/or at. They’re usually fairly underpowered things, coasting by on their good looks and charm. But this week we’ve got the opposite: a vehicle so ugly that not even its mother could love it, but that can haul so much that it doesn’t even care.

