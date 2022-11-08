ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Vanderbilt ends 26-game SEC losing streak in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was unable to generate momentum against the Commodores, falling 24-21 in Vanderbilt’s first conference win in 26 games. The Cats were without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Chris Rodriguez found the endzone twice for Kentucky. Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Wildcats down Duquesne Dukes 77-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team back in action on Friday evening, welcoming in the new look Duquesne Dukes out of the Atlantic 10, as the Cats look to remain undefeated against the team from the Pittsburgh area. A bit of a slow...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday. Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing

RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKU comes up short against rival WKU 66-60

RICHMOND, Ky. – Three short nights after a near record-breaking margin of victory, Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team fell just short to in-state rival Western Kentucky University, 66-60, in front of 6,303 at Baptist Health Arena. In an electric atmosphere, EKU (1-1) erased an early 8-3...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river near Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call

University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy