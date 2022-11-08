Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
wymt.com
Vanderbilt ends 26-game SEC losing streak in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was unable to generate momentum against the Commodores, falling 24-21 in Vanderbilt’s first conference win in 26 games. The Cats were without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Chris Rodriguez found the endzone twice for Kentucky. Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
wymt.com
Kentucky Wildcats down Duquesne Dukes 77-52
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team back in action on Friday evening, welcoming in the new look Duquesne Dukes out of the Atlantic 10, as the Cats look to remain undefeated against the team from the Pittsburgh area. A bit of a slow...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
Ale-8-One auctioning off custom sneakers to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ale 8 teamed up with True Blue Customs in Lexington to put three pairs of custom sneakers up for auction. The sneakers are called "Ale-8-Ones." The auction started Wednesday morning, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Team Eastern KY Flood Relief Fund. Bidding is...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington.
wymt.com
Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday. Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.
spectrumnews1.com
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
wymt.com
EKU comes up short against rival WKU 66-60
RICHMOND, Ky. – Three short nights after a near record-breaking margin of victory, Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team fell just short to in-state rival Western Kentucky University, 66-60, in front of 6,303 at Baptist Health Arena. In an electric atmosphere, EKU (1-1) erased an early 8-3...
WKYT 27
One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river near Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
fox56news.com
UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call
University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
