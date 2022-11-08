Does a rug under the dining table work? It's a question that divides designers as they seek to balance substance and style in this part of the home. On the one hand, a rug under the dining table can create a little more luxury in a dining room and add softness and texture to a space typically characterized by hard surfaces and cold flooring. 'I'm actually ordering a rug for my dining room right now,' says French textile designer, Pierre Frey. 'I would definitely suggest putting a rug under a dining table as it creates an atmosphere and ambiance in a room.'

9 DAYS AGO