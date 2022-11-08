ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Pierce runs over Adams Central for semi-final win

PIERCE - Pierce is running back to the Class C1 state title game thanks to their running back. Junior Keenan Valverde's 290 rushing yards paced a dominant ground game as the #2 Blue Jays took down #6 Adams Central 45-26 in the C1 semis on Friday. Pierce's offensive line controlled...
PIERCE, NE

