Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
Louisville falls to Wright State on last second shot
Louisville is still looking for its first win of the Kenny Payne era. Wright State overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half and received a last second jumper from Trey Calvin to down the Cardinals 73-72. For a stretch, the Cardinals seemed poised to pick up a victory. UofL...
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LIVE updates, game thread: No. 10 Clemson vs. Louisville
CLEMSON — After playing five of its first nine games on the road, Clemson will begin its regular-season-ending three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Tigers host the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. By virtue of Clemson's 6-0 ACC record and...
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne says Cardinals were 'out-coached' in Bellarmine loss
Bellarmine and Louisville share the same city, but the hierarchy was never in question. Until Wednesday. Bellarmine upset Louisville, 67-66, in Kenny Payne's first game as Cardinals coach. It was arguably the biggest win in Bellarmine's history. When Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play, Payne had to deal with some adversity. But the season-opening loss to Bellarmine represents a whole new weight for Louisville's new coach to bear.
Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral
Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center. During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short. Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six...
Logan Frazier makes his dream a reality with Louisville commitment
Louisville was the choice. Long before receiving a preferred walk-on offer to play at Louisville, Logan Frazier dreamed of being a Cardinal. That dream became a reality when the Summit (Tenn.) High running back accepted that PWO invitation earlier this week. "Louisville is part of our family legacy," Frazier told...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 22, St. X 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0