Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville falls to Wright State on last second shot

Louisville is still looking for its first win of the Kenny Payne era. Wright State overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half and received a last second jumper from Trey Calvin to down the Cardinals 73-72. For a stretch, the Cardinals seemed poised to pick up a victory. UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

LIVE updates, game thread: No. 10 Clemson vs. Louisville

CLEMSON — After playing five of its first nine games on the road, Clemson will begin its regular-season-ending three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Tigers host the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. By virtue of Clemson's 6-0 ACC record and...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne says Cardinals were 'out-coached' in Bellarmine loss

Bellarmine and Louisville share the same city, but the hierarchy was never in question. Until Wednesday. Bellarmine upset Louisville, 67-66, in Kenny Payne's first game as Cardinals coach. It was arguably the biggest win in Bellarmine's history. When Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play, Payne had to deal with some adversity. But the season-opening loss to Bellarmine represents a whole new weight for Louisville's new coach to bear.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 22, St. X 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

