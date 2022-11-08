Bellarmine and Louisville share the same city, but the hierarchy was never in question. Until Wednesday. Bellarmine upset Louisville, 67-66, in Kenny Payne's first game as Cardinals coach. It was arguably the biggest win in Bellarmine's history. When Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play, Payne had to deal with some adversity. But the season-opening loss to Bellarmine represents a whole new weight for Louisville's new coach to bear.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO