Claud Balls
3d ago
the scary part is they sell this to government agencies, the government must get a warrant to track you . there is no law against the government paying someone else for your information!
Reply(1)
13
Jeremy Dawson
2d ago
yes. there needs to be a total investigation. if it was a conservative site the media would be all over it. the media is the main enemy of the usa
Reply(5)
16
Don Davis
3d ago
The "most" unethical thing he was asked to do at Twitter? What were the other unethical things?
Reply(1)
8
