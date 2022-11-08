ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

US News and World Report

Democrats at COP27 Worry Republican Election Gains Will Hurt Climate Agenda

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic lawmakers at the UN climate summit in Egypt expressed concern on Thursday that Republican gains in the midterm Congressional elections could spell trouble for America's efforts to fight climate change. The administration of Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping the United States,...
The Associated Press

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
The Intercept

AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
US News and World Report

Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
US News and World Report

Democrats Await Nevada Election Result That Could Seal Their U.S. Senate Majority

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto manages to...
Vox

The Supreme Court lost Republicans the midterms

The 2022 midterm results came as a total shock to many political observers. As of Thursday morning, Democrats appeared likely to retain the Senate and even have an outside chance at holding the House, defying widespread pre-election expectations of an impending red wave. So what happened? Why did Democrats do...
