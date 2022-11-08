Read full article on original website
Biden says there's no 'guarantee' country will 'get rid of inflation'
President Biden said he can't "guarantee" his administration will be able to "get rid of inflation" during a press conference on Wednesday.
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
US News and World Report
Democrats at COP27 Worry Republican Election Gains Will Hurt Climate Agenda
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic lawmakers at the UN climate summit in Egypt expressed concern on Thursday that Republican gains in the midterm Congressional elections could spell trouble for America's efforts to fight climate change. The administration of Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping the United States,...
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House
On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.
CoinDesk
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
BBC
US midterm elections results: How the parties are doing in maps and charts
The Republicans have made some progress in the House of Representatives while the vote for the Senate is on a knife-edge. Here is what we know so far about the results. The Democrats are trying to hold on to control of the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. Before Tuesday's...
Voters have been complaining about inflation for months, but they didn't punish Democrats for the economy as much as expected
There was no red tsunami. Voters said they valued abortion policy nearly as much as inflation-fighting efforts.
These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races
These races could flip the both bodies of Congress.
Election Results: Dems show strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for...
White House memo: Facing a wave, White House plotted a one-two punch
At the heart of White House aides’ reveling in a midterm that defied conventional wisdom has been a sense of déjà vu: just like in the 2020 campaign, their strategy was constantly questioned and their boss counted out, until voters had their say. That strategy, which has...
Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
US News and World Report
Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
Republicans begin maneuvering for power as control of Congress remains unknown
While control of the next Congress still remains unknown, Republicans in Washington on Thursday began ramping up plans to take over the House of Representatives. The GOP was denied being triumphantly swept into power on election night when the "red wave" that party leaders had forecast never materialized. For the...
US News and World Report
Democrats Await Nevada Election Result That Could Seal Their U.S. Senate Majority
PHOENIX (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto manages to...
Vox
The Supreme Court lost Republicans the midterms
The 2022 midterm results came as a total shock to many political observers. As of Thursday morning, Democrats appeared likely to retain the Senate and even have an outside chance at holding the House, defying widespread pre-election expectations of an impending red wave. So what happened? Why did Democrats do...
