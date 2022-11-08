Read full article on original website
Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?
When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Inflation Reduction Act is facing opposition, but these stocks don’t need it to succeed. Blink Charging is expanding its operations to meet demand. Plug Power reaffirms long-term targets and market dominance. Green energy stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are struggling with near-term headwinds now,...
Purple Swings To Profits In Q3 And Surprises Investors With Guidance Upgrade, Sending Shares Up 15% In After Hours Trading
Discusses the third quarter result with analysis and commentary. On Wednesday afternoon post market close, mattress and pillow manufacturer Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) released third quarter results to investors which included updated full-year guidance figures. The stock retreated more than -11% in trading on Wednesday following the Nasdaq’s lead but popped...
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Neurocrine Biosciences came within a penny of Tuesday’s all-time high of $125.99 before pulling back. The company’s treatment for a disorder called tardive dyskinesia, which accounts for nearly all the company’s revenue, came in higher than expected. The stock is up 15.33% in the past month. In...
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Coupang shot up more than 25% but these moves are not irregular. The company reported Q3 results and a profit that got investors excited. Analyst sentiment is firming but the price target is not and that may weigh on the action. If you are wondering what Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is and...
Do Gold Prices Go Up In A Recession?
With the economy volatile, many Americans are wondering if they should turn to one of the oldest investments on earth: gold. And the answer depends on your portfolio. But what about during a recession? Is gold still a wise choice?. Many feel that gold, due to its historical value, is...
As Interest Rates Hit A Fresh High, Where Are Investors Parking Their Cash?
Much like the months before, November has been off to a rocky start as the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points, pushing up the bank’s benchmark lending rate to the 3.75% – 4.0% range. This move comes ahead of the central bank‘s commitment to tame rampant running inflation which hit a fresh high back in June 2022 of 9.1%.
Southeastern Asset Management Makes Big Cut to CNX Resources (CNX) Position
Fintel reports that Southeastern Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,902,706 shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 27,462,211 shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in...
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Oil is a compelling reason why the sell-off in stocks isn’t over. The price of WTI is being underpinned by a weakened dollar and is ready to move higher. Inflation may have peaked but it’s still here and the FOMC is going to keep raising interest rates. If...
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Mullen Automotive inks deal to sell i-Gos in Ireland and the UK. The short interest on the stock continues to grow. Momentum is building and has increased the risk of a short-squeeze in this stock. Two days after reporting Mullen Automotive’s (NASDAQ:MULN) short interest was growing despite a string of...
Apple Make Over $3K In Seconds! Find Out How Much The World’s Richest Companies Make Per Second
Since you’ve opened this article, Apple has made around $18K – that’s in just 10 seconds!. Tipalti have analyzed factors such as annual profit to a concise breakdown revealing how much the world’s richest companies make every second. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up Businesses...
These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Real Estate Stocks In October 2022
Real estate stocks help investors insulate their portfolio against rising inflation. Although the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate several times this year, the widespread inflation is showing minimal signs of slowing down. Thus, during such times, real estate stocks often provide safer long-term investment opportunities to...
How To Quickly Recover SQL Databases
SQL databases are the best option for any business or organization because of their speed, security, and flexibility. However, like any other type of database, it can become corrupted or lost for various reasons, such as hardware failure, software bugs, or human error. In such cases, it is essential to have a reliable method of recovering SQL databases from retrieving the valuable data stored in them.
US Debt In Focus, M&S Fashion Sales Rebound While Next Scoops Up Made.com
US debt ceiling looms as political gridlock is expected after mid-term elections. Ron DeSantis win by a large margin switches focus on Republican Presidential nominee race. Inflation still the focus for investors ahead of Thursday’s US CPI reading. China’s inflation rate falls more sharply than expected as economy falters...
Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
Stagflation Is Coming, And Gold’s Gonna Love It
As the Fed tightens monetary policy, fears of overdoing it are rising. However, the US central bank is far from overtightening. It increases the odds of stagflation and a bullish time for gold. As central banks all over the world are tightening their monetary policies, more and more analysts, including...
UK Economy Shrinks, Hinting Start Of Recession
UK economy shrank 0.2% between July and September, confirming we’re on track for recession by the end of the year. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to cut costs as profits slip away. UK market set for a reasonably positive end to the week on strong gains in the US following inflation...
The U.S. And China Account for Half the World’s Household Wealth
Measures like GDP are commonly used to understand the overall wealth and size of the economy. While looking at economic output on an annual basis is useful, there are other metrics to consider when evaluating the wealth of a nation. Household wealth statistics reveal which country’s citizens are accruing the...
