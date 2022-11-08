ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptobriefing.com

Binance to Acquire FTX.com

Binance is set to acquire FTX.com after rumors of financial troubles sparked a bank run on the world's second-largest exchange. The deal has been struck after days of public sparring between the two CEOs. Bankman-Fried's firms, FTX and Alameda Research, were rumored to be facing financial crises since Friday, when...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptopotato.com

Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report

Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
cryptoslate.com

Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours

Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
forkast.news

Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover

Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
tokenist.com

Solana Down 93% from ATH as Concerns Grow Over Alameda Exposure

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Solana (SOL) is down more than 93% from the all-time high it reached in November 2021. The token plunged significantly on Wednesday due to its links to Alameda Research and the latest bailout move by Binance to overtake FTX following its liquidity crunch.
crowdfundinsider.com

More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral

The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
cryptobriefing.com

Binance's FTX.com Acquisition Plunges Market Into Chaos

Binance's planned acquisition of FTX has sent markets into turmoil. Tokens backed by FTX and Alameda Research and suffering acutely from the news, especially FTT, which is down about 80% at the time of writing. The news has sparked fears of contagion, the potential extent of which is still unknown.
tokenist.com

Tron Agrees to Swap TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT 1:1 From FTX

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. After what looked like an unending stream of bad news and disasters, FTX announced it made an arrangement with Tron. Under a “special credit facility” holders of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT will be able to move their tokens at a 1:1 ratio from FTX to external wallets.

