Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
cryptobriefing.com
Binance to Acquire FTX.com
Binance is set to acquire FTX.com after rumors of financial troubles sparked a bank run on the world's second-largest exchange. The deal has been struck after days of public sparring between the two CEOs. Bankman-Fried's firms, FTX and Alameda Research, were rumored to be facing financial crises since Friday, when...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Market Could See Biggest Crash In History If Binance Cancels FTX Acquisition — Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX has warned that a decision by Binance to pull out of the FTX acquisition arrangement could plunge the crypto market into a deeper crisis. Weighing in on the FTX liquidity saga Wednesday, Hayes noted that whereas Binance had expressed interest...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX’s FTT on verge of potential sell-off after Binance liquidates FTT holdings
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 7 includes Bitcoin mining difficulty’s decrease by 0.19%, Binance’s decision to liquidate all its FTT holdings, and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s assurance that the exchange is not going bankrupt. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty was adjusted on...
cryptopotato.com
Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report
Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
cryptoslate.com
Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours
Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
cryptoslate.com
FTT temporarily jumps 44% on news of Binance acquisition before going into free fall
Update 8.20 pm: FTT continued on its death spiral to bounce at $2.73. It currently sits at $4.52. Update 6.20 pm: The token has continued to fall and is now trading at $9.40, down 60% on the day. Update 5.40 pm: The FTT token has declined further to just $11...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls to June lows after Binance announces FTX deal; Coinbase, Kraken undergo downtime
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 8 includes Binance’s plans to acquire FTX, Coinbase and Kraken’s downtime after the market plummeted, and FTX’s insolvency being questioned with transactions halted for two hours. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that FTX approached the exchange...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
So much for decentralization: Binance scooping up rival FTX ignites Crypto Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX (left) and Changpeng Zhao of Binance. Jeenah Moon—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Wei Leng Tay—Bloomberg/Getty Images. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is set to acquire Bahamas-based competitor FTX in a deal that makes it the undisputed leader in the space, and Crypto Twitter is shook.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
tokenist.com
Solana Down 93% from ATH as Concerns Grow Over Alameda Exposure
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Solana (SOL) is down more than 93% from the all-time high it reached in November 2021. The token plunged significantly on Wednesday due to its links to Alameda Research and the latest bailout move by Binance to overtake FTX following its liquidity crunch.
crowdfundinsider.com
More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral
The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
Binance CEO says takeover of rival FTX is not a 'win for us' and shares 2 big lessons for crypto industry
Changpeng Zhao doesn't view the takeover of FTX as a "win for us," according to a memo to Binance employees. "Regulators will scrutinise exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get," he said. The Binance CEO also shared on Twitter his takeaways for the crypto industry.
cryptobriefing.com
Binance's FTX.com Acquisition Plunges Market Into Chaos
Binance's planned acquisition of FTX has sent markets into turmoil. Tokens backed by FTX and Alameda Research and suffering acutely from the news, especially FTT, which is down about 80% at the time of writing. The news has sparked fears of contagion, the potential extent of which is still unknown.
tokenist.com
Tron Agrees to Swap TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT 1:1 From FTX
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. After what looked like an unending stream of bad news and disasters, FTX announced it made an arrangement with Tron. Under a “special credit facility” holders of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT will be able to move their tokens at a 1:1 ratio from FTX to external wallets.
Comments / 0