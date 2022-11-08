Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
WBTV
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
TRACKING NICOLE: Remnants bring Tornado Watches, heavy rain to the Carolinas
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. The remnants of Nicole continue to get closer to us Friday morning with rounds of bigger downpours coming our way. There is currently...
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WBTV
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990
BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
QC Hometown: For 27 years, a keeper of the clocks in Lincolnton
He learned how to fix clocks from the previous owner of 'Clocks & Collectibles.'
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas, and its winds are expected to reach Florida by Wednesday. It made landfall in the Bahamas just after noon Wednesday, and it should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Void left by what was once a constant presence in downtown Lincolnton
“We’d come down here, they’d go back out to their car and leave, and there’d be a ticket on their windshield,” said Lincolnton football coach Scott Cloninger.
WCNC
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
WXII 12
How to report power outages in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you lose power, here are the numbers you need. Click on the links to report outages and check for restoration times as they occur. Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online. Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356. Energy United:...
WBTV
Concord home damaged by fire
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and found a house with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
WBTV
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
