BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO