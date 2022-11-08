The City of Colorado Springs has been named a Gold Military Friendly Employer (Government/Nonprofit) and a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer. Military Friendly designations are awarded for an organization’s “commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.” In particular, the city was recognized for its performance in hiring, supporting, and advancing the careers of veterans and military spouses.

