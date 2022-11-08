Read full article on original website
City of Colorado Springs earns military-friendly employer recognition
The City of Colorado Springs has been named a Gold Military Friendly Employer (Government/Nonprofit) and a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer. Military Friendly designations are awarded for an organization’s “commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.” In particular, the city was recognized for its performance in hiring, supporting, and advancing the careers of veterans and military spouses.
Ithaka properties sold to shadow corporation
Properties acquired by a Denver area firefighter running a development company have been sold for $2,075,000 to a corporation that offices in rented space in Downtown Colorado Springs. So continues the saga in which Ithaka Land — a nonprofit that houses the poor — sold off at least 10 properties...
Henderson puts shine on candle business
Two years ago, Kristina Henderson had a nascent home-poured candle business with a memorable name — Cultivating Luminescence — and a dedicated word-of-mouth fan base. But a chance encounter with Ladyfingers Letterpress in October 2020 gained Henderson more than a consignment space and some printing services. Within weeks, Ladyfingers founder Morgan Calderini had stepped up with a multifaceted mentoring program that included basement studio space in the Ladyfingers building on Acacia Park. By late 2021, Henderson became convinced the candle business had staying power.
