Soccer-Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to extend Premier League lead
WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on Saturday with both goals from captain Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup.
Arsenal takes 5-point lead over City into World Cup break
As the Premier League gets ready to pause for the World Cup, some unlikely storylines are in place for the second half of the season. Arsenal has a five-point lead and is undoubtedly Manchester City's biggest challenger for its title. Newcastle is increasingly looking like a team with enough quality...
Napoli beats Udinese 3-2 to go 11 points clear in Serie A
Napoli could end the year with a double-digit points lead at the top of Serie A
