Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
brownbears.com
Sailing competes at Match Race National Championship
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing team will compete at the ICSA/College Sailing Match Race National Championship this weekend in San Diego, Calif. The Bears won the New England Championship, which qualified them automatically for the National Championship. A breakdown of who will be competing this weekend for Brown...
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving hosts Harvard and Penn over weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving will be in the pool for two meets over the weekend taking on Harvard and Penn. The Bears will face off against the Crimson on Friday (Nov 11) before taking on Penn on Saturday (Nov. 12). The meet against the Crimson...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Hard-Fought ECAC Contest to #5 Quinnipiac
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1-2, 3-0-0 ECAC) scored twice in the third and held on for a 4-3 conference win over the Brown Bears (1-3-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to learn how to win. We're every bit as good as that...
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Return to the Air Thursday Night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will be back live on the air this evening, Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. This week's show will air live courtside from the Pizzitola Sports Center ahead of Thursday night's men's basketball home opener against Colgate.
brownbears.com
Brown Bears Podcast: Katie Saul '00, Women's Crew
The Brown Bears Podcast this week features Katie Saul '00, a coxswain for the National Champion Brown Women's Crew program in 1999 and 2000. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click.
brownbears.com
Men's basketball falls to Colgate in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team's home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they're extremely well coached and they have really smart players," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it's easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes."
brownbears.com
Brown to Welcome Columbia for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will host Columbia this Saturday in the Bears' home finale at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown will honor the 31 members of its senior class in a pregame ceremony, as well as host its Salute to Service Day. GAME INFO.
brownbears.com
Mauricio scores career-high 27 in close loss at Duquesne
PITTSBRUGH, Pa. – Brown women's basketball (0-2) was led by a career-high 27 points from Isabella Mauricio, but the Bears fell to Duquesne (2-0) 77-69 on Friday night (Nov. 11). Mauricio poured in the most points by Bear since March 7, 2020, hitting a career-high seven threes. Mauricio was...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Hosts #5 Quinnipiac Friday; Princeton Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ECAC) return to the friendly confines of Meehan Auditorium to host the fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-2, 2-0-0 ECAC) on Friday before welcoming the Princeton Tigers (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m. and will...
ABC6.com
Four Barrington Eagles Soaring To Next Level With NLI Signings
At Barrington High School, four Eagles putting the pen to paper and are officially college committed.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
RI veteran turns to model trains for comfort
It's a hobby that has always kept Robert Urquhart going, even when he was younger.
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
rhodycigar.com
Native American History: Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe
Pictured: Artifacts from Tomaquag museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe, they were originally called the “Wampanoo” by their people. The Tribe continued to say that they occupied what is now called East Providence, mainly Warren, RI and used to be...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
Comments / 0