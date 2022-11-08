Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Coinbase (COIN) CEO Calls out FTX’s “Risky Business Practices” – Affirms “No Material Exposure” to Competitor
Coinbase allegedly has no “material exposure” to FTX, FTT, or Alameda Research. Armstrong partly blames the hazy U.S. regulatory environment for the implosion. COIN closed Tuesday, November 9th, at $50.83, down 10.78% from the prior 24 hours. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase (COIN), one of the largest crypto...
dailycoin.com
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
dailycoin.com
Kraken Says It Holds 9,000 FTT, Claims To Have No Exposure To Alameda Research
Kraken holds around 9,000 FTT tokens on the FTX exchange. Claims to not be affected by FTX’s downfall “in any material way.”. The exchange has no exposure to Alameda Research. Kraken said it’s done two proof of reserve audits in the last year. Kraken, one of the...
dailycoin.com
Binance Abandons FTX Deal, Citing Mishandled User Funds and US Probe
After due diligence, Binance decided against the deal. Binance said FTX’s problems were beyond their control or ability to help. FTX’s financial health reportedly sparked $6 billion in withdrawals in three days. SEC is reportedly investigating FTX’s handling of customer funds and crypto lending. Binance announced Wednesday...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
dailycoin.com
“Don’t Borrow if You Run a Crypto Business:” Binance CEO Shares After FTX Acquisition Announcement
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned against borrowing to run a crypto business. Zhao claims that Binance has never used BNB as collateral or taken on debt. While Binance has not yet disclosed its collateral reserves, CZ indicated that it will do so soon, in a November 8th tweet.
dailycoin.com
Global Interest in Gold-Backed Digital Assets is Expanding
2022 was not the best year for crypto. Followed by the crashes of the major players in the field, the entire crypto industry was shattered. The crash of Terra (LUNA) and algorithmically-backed stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) showed that stablecoins are not as stable as their name might indicate. The highly volatile...
dailycoin.com
Stablecoin Issuers Tether And Circle Deny Having Significant Exposure To FTX (FTT) And Alameda
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that the stablecoin issuer has no “material exposure” to either FTX or Alameda Research. However, he admitted that the firm has a small equity stake in FTX. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino denied the company having any exposure to the troubled duo and said...
dailycoin.com
Bankman-Fried Apologizes for FTX (FTT) Crisis, Says Alameda Research Is “Winding Down Trading”
FTX (FTT) CEO Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the FTX debacle. He blamed “a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts” that led him to take on more leverage than he thought was fine. FTX will attempt to raise funds to do “right by users”, which is its top priority....
dailycoin.com
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
dailycoin.com
3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz
Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
dailycoin.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Looking to Outshine Top Currencies
Stellar (XLM), and Cardano (ADA) were some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on the market, but that took a turn for the worse in August. Since then, both have been trading at deficient levels. A new and innovative project called Orbeon Protocol, which is in phase one of the presale, will help everyday investors break into the venture capital market.
dailycoin.com
The Sandbox Announces Partnership With LINE Studio To Create An Area In The K-Verse
The partnership will enable the creation of a LINE studio-themed area in the K-verse dedicated to Korean-specific content within the Metaverse. The companies will develop NFTs using LINE Studio’s games to provide unique experiences. LINE Studio, a casual game developer on the global mobile platform LINE, is joining The...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Ultrasound Money Status as ETH Bleeds 15%
Ethereum obtains “zero net issuance,” achieving a deflationary, ultra-sound money status. Increased network activity sees the burning of more than 3,000 ETH in a single day. Concerns over the financial stability of Alameda Research and the FTX Crypto Exchange caused the price of ETH to fall by 15%...
dailycoin.com
JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls
The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite is investors' cue to go bargain hunting.
dailycoin.com
Top CEXes Promise Transparency with Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Binance has pledged to release its Proof of Reserves (PoR). Major cryptocurrency exchanges are reportedly willing to release their Merkle Tree records. Providing evidence of reserves can serve to increase trust among investors. Even by the standards of the crypto industry, the events of the past seven days have proven...
dailycoin.com
Users Complain About Withdrawal Issue on KuCoin and Call for DEX
KuCoin users took to Twitter to complain about halted withdrawals. KuCoin halted users’ withdrawal requests and asked for security information. Moreover, the service restrictions did not only affect KuCoin users but also Kraken and Coinbase users. Speculation has emerged that centralized exchanges lack reliability, which has led to talks...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire Awarded Nine Excellency Badges by G2
Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, has been awarded nine badges by software marketplace G2. The badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report based on the responses from real users featured in its quarterly review form. Accolades earned by Chainwire include High Performer, Users Most Likely to...
Comments / 0