AllianceBlock Launches TIDV, Adding On-Chain Identity Verification to Its End-to-End Infrastructure
AllianceBlock, with the mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi, has announced the launch of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) is a blockchain-based application that solves the problem of sharing authenticated data in a trustless...
The Web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners With Unstoppable Domains
The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders a unique verification badge to be...
Web 2.0 Institutions Are Now Looking Towards Web 3.0 for More Functionality – Why?
During its Creator Week 2022 event, Meta made an important announcement. The company declared its intention to allow Instagram users to create, display, and sell NFTs through their Instagram accounts. The announcement was met with both wonder and uncertainty. People had so many questions to ask, and Meta’s announcement left...
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph Create Global Alliance To Bring NFT Data Analytics Tools To The Masses
BitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch. According to...
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
The Sandbox Announces Partnership With LINE Studio To Create An Area In The K-Verse
The partnership will enable the creation of a LINE studio-themed area in the K-verse dedicated to Korean-specific content within the Metaverse. The companies will develop NFTs using LINE Studio’s games to provide unique experiences. LINE Studio, a casual game developer on the global mobile platform LINE, is joining The...
“Don’t Borrow if You Run a Crypto Business:” Binance CEO Shares After FTX Acquisition Announcement
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned against borrowing to run a crypto business. Zhao claims that Binance has never used BNB as collateral or taken on debt. While Binance has not yet disclosed its collateral reserves, CZ indicated that it will do so soon, in a November 8th tweet.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
Meta To Proceed With Mass Layoffs – What It Means For Crypto & Web 3.0
Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, is going through chaos this Wednesday afternoon. Over 11,000 employees have been fired, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg carries out his promise to cut 13% of staff due to the company’s inefficiency. However, Zuckerberg gave the heads up to Meta’s executives yesterday. At a Tuesday morning meeting, he called the radical move a “last resort.”
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz
Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
Genesis Trading Reveals It Has $175M Locked on FTX (FTT)
Genesis Trading holds $175 million locked on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The firm said that it has not impacted its market-making activities and that it has no “ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda. Two days ago, Genesis Trading said it lost $7 million “across all counterparties, including...
“I am Sorry…Should Have Done Better,” How Much Of SBF’s Apology Is Sincere?
Sam Bankman-Fried apologized following the crypto exchange crisis, saying he should have done better and hadn’t been transparent enough. Aside from his “poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts,” the FTX CEO admitted he was “substantially” off the margin of users. Twitter users, however, disagree with...
Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Provide Stiff Competition For Top Exchanges?
Binance has had a rough year, losing almost half of its value, having troubles with financial regulators, and many more issues, making it unfavourable for investors. Instead, they want to see Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) listed on Coinbase due to its potential. Analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol will skyrocket by more than 6000% after the presale ends.
Solana (SOL) Dumps Another 30% Amid Fears Alameda Might Be Unloading Its Share
Solana (SOL) is down another 30% amid speculation that Alameda Research, one of its largest investors, is dumping its tokens to raise liquidity. SOL has fallen out of the top 10 crypto coins. Other Solana ecosystem tokens that Alameda holds, like Serum (SRM), MAPS (MAPS), and Oxygen (OXY) are also...
KEY3.id Goes Live Today, Aligned Partnership with Bitkeep and With Over 16,000 Early Bird Participants
The DID protocol KEY3.id is live on November 10th at 20:00 (UTC+8). KEY3.id strategically launch the .did domain name and initiated an early bird campaign for all ENS holders to claim the same domain name they already own for free. Earlier on November 7th, GameFi Future Fund, a subsidiary of Game Space, announced a $3 Million investment in KEY3.id.
Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves Disclosing $69 Billion in Assets
In response to the collapse of FTX, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has released details of its cold wallet reserves, disclosing proof of digital asset holdings worth more than $69 billion. Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves. On Thursday, November 10th, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the Founder and CEO of...
Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire Awarded Nine Excellency Badges by G2
Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, has been awarded nine badges by software marketplace G2. The badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report based on the responses from real users featured in its quarterly review form. Accolades earned by Chainwire include High Performer, Users Most Likely to...
Users Complain About Withdrawal Issue on KuCoin and Call for DEX
KuCoin users took to Twitter to complain about halted withdrawals. KuCoin halted users’ withdrawal requests and asked for security information. Moreover, the service restrictions did not only affect KuCoin users but also Kraken and Coinbase users. Speculation has emerged that centralized exchanges lack reliability, which has led to talks...
