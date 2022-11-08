Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC report: Baton Rouge continues to add jobs, new residents
Baton Rouge has added more than 6,000 jobs in the past three months, according to the latest report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. There are currently more than two job postings for each unemployed worker, with the most in-demand positions being for retail workers, registered nurses and retail supervisors.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will Louisiana industry be a leader in the energy transition?
Louisiana industry’s movement away from traditional forms of energy has begun. Biofuels, hydrogen, green ammonia, and the utilization of carbon dioxide are each getting their own attention, but the pace in which they’ll become reality is up for debate. There is a growing worldwide need for net-zero products,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Three Zoës Kitchen locations converting into Cava restaurants
After acquiring the Zoës Kitchen franchise for $300 million in 2018, the new ownership group has begun converting some of the chain’s most profitable locations into Cava restaurants. Now, the three Baton Rouge locations are set to be rebranded. The Perkins Rowe, Towne Center and Highland Marketplace locations...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LHC board approves $45M for Baton Rouge housing project
The Louisiana Housing Corporation recently approved $45 million in bonds to develop the 170-unit affordable multifamily Cypress at Ardendale phase one complex north of Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The $45 million is part of the $89 million that LHC’s board of directors approved for roughly 467 affordable rental units...
Baton Rouge Business Report
See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge’s Kolache Kitchen continues to expand in Florida
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Condo development with 45 units planned for Spanish Town
East Baton Rouge’s Historic Preservation Commission at its meeting tomorrow will review a 24-building, 45-unit condo development planned for Spanish Town. The project, on the north side of Lakeland Drive east of North 7th Street, would include a public promenade along Capitol Lake with gazebos on both ends, a community center, and about 85 parking spaces, architect Andrew Baqué said at today’s Downtown Development District meeting.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Voters reject amendment affecting property tax adjustments
Louisiana voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment meant to give local taxing authorities more flexibility with millage rate adjustments. Both chambers of the state Legislature unanimously approved putting Amendment 5 on Tuesday’s ballot, and it had the support of the Council for a Better Louisiana. The business lobby did not take a position.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Alford: Governor’s race kicks off with a firestorm
It’s probably safe to call Attorney General Jeff Landry the leading candidate for governor. We can do that because, technically, there’s only one other candidate in the field for the big 2023 race: personal injury attorney Hunter Lundy, an independent from Lake Charles. Political observers wondered why Landry...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana elections offer little in the way of suspense
Louisiana had a few surprises on Election Day but none related to the races on the ballot. More than 1.3 million residents voted Tuesday, reelecting the state’s Republican-heavy congressional delegation and sending a key Public Service Commission race to a December runoff. The day began with technical difficulties at...
Comments / 0