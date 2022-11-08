ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

WHO 13

Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away

In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

State football championship games to air locally on DABL

WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
IOWA STATE
scorebooklive.com

Iowa high school football eight-player championship game set

A battle of unbeatens will meet for the eight-player state championship, as Wayland-WACO and Remsen St. Mary’s advanced with wins Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. WACO moved to 13-0 with a 29-21 victory over Newell-Fonda, while Remsen St. Mary’s pushed its record to 12-0 by knocking off...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

National Apprenticeship Week Kickoff Events Held in Storm Lake

Multiple events were held in Storm Lake on Thursday, which served as Iowa's kickoff to National Apprenticeship Week. The events, hosted by Iowa Workforce Development along with partners and educators, highlighted Iowa's leadership in Registered Apprenticeship, and also highlighted the first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program, and initiatives that are building the pipeline starting in high school. Storm Lake is one of the first communities in Iowa to implement the program.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Beverly Ann Smith, 76, of Alta

Beverly Ann Smith, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died on November 9, 2022 in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
ALTA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
IDA GROVE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
iheart.com

Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Gas Prices Latest Information

The average price in Iowa for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.54. That's about a penny less than a week ago, and down about 15 cents in the last month. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.19. According to Triple A...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash

(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Burn Bans Still in Place Around the Area

Burn bans are still in effect in a few area counties, including Cherokee, as well as Plymouth and Woodbury. Crawford County also still has a burn ban, and there are a total of 12 statewide according to the State Fire Marshal. Burn bans have been lifted this week in O'Brien, Sioux, and Osceola counties.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

