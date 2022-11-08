Read full article on original website
Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away
In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
cbs2iowa.com
State football championship games to air locally on DABL
WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
stormlakeradio.com
BVU XC Heads to Illinois for NCAA Regional Championships
The BVU Cross Country teams hit the road to Aurora, Illinois on Saturday, November 12th to compete in the NCAA Regional Championships. Storm Lake Radio had a pleasure to speak with Senior Colin Imhoff and Freshman Madilyn Simon.
scorebooklive.com
Iowa high school football eight-player championship game set
A battle of unbeatens will meet for the eight-player state championship, as Wayland-WACO and Remsen St. Mary’s advanced with wins Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. WACO moved to 13-0 with a 29-21 victory over Newell-Fonda, while Remsen St. Mary’s pushed its record to 12-0 by knocking off...
stormlakeradio.com
National Apprenticeship Week Kickoff Events Held in Storm Lake
Multiple events were held in Storm Lake on Thursday, which served as Iowa's kickoff to National Apprenticeship Week. The events, hosted by Iowa Workforce Development along with partners and educators, highlighted Iowa's leadership in Registered Apprenticeship, and also highlighted the first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program, and initiatives that are building the pipeline starting in high school. Storm Lake is one of the first communities in Iowa to implement the program.
stormlakeradio.com
Beverly Ann Smith, 76, of Alta
Beverly Ann Smith, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died on November 9, 2022 in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
stormlakeradio.com
Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
iheart.com
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
stormlakeradio.com
Gas Prices Latest Information
The average price in Iowa for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.54. That's about a penny less than a week ago, and down about 15 cents in the last month. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.19. According to Triple A...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
stormlakeradio.com
Burn Bans Still in Place Around the Area
Burn bans are still in effect in a few area counties, including Cherokee, as well as Plymouth and Woodbury. Crawford County also still has a burn ban, and there are a total of 12 statewide according to the State Fire Marshal. Burn bans have been lifted this week in O'Brien, Sioux, and Osceola counties.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
