ETOnline.com
Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays
Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Until Nov 14, you can get ceramic bakeware and more Great Jones collections at an incredible discount — up to 50% off.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Coach Outlet Flash Sale: Shop huge discounts on luxury handbags, wallets
Coach Outlet is having a massive Flash Sale with up to 70% off select handbags and wallets. The sale, which runs through Thursday, Nov. 3, features deep discounts on styles for men and women and free shipping on all orders. Accessories, such as sunglasses, are also reduced. Coach Outlet is...
Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With 47,700+ 5-Star Reviews, Save $435 on a Daybed, and More Discounts
Daily Beast
Dolly Parton X Williams Sonoma Is the Ultimate Holiday Treat
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. We’re huge Dolly fans at Scouted—a generous, humorous star who has done so much for others. As it turns out, she’s also a heck of a baker. We all clamored when seeing her new holiday collaboration with high-end kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma. The drop includes fun, festive aprons, oven mitts, cookie cutters, and even gourmet sugar-cookie mix. All are adorable and perfectly timed for a holiday season that could use a little Dolly magic.
Target’s Newest Loungewear Drop Is a Total Dupe for the Skims Set That’s Always Selling Out
If loving Target makes me “basic,” then I’ll proudly wear the term like a badge of honor. Where else could I find derm-approved skin care, hair treatments lauded by professionals, and aluminum foil (i.e. the thing I actually left the house for) all under one roof? Target does a lot of things right, obviously, but one area that they’re truly excelling in right now is loungewear.
No More Grey Yolks: This Easy Chef Technique Will Give You Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs Every Time
Just like potatoes, there are hundreds of ways to cook an egg. Scrambled, over easy, poached, sunny-side up... the list goes on and on. However, one of the most classic (and easy) ways to cook this protein-packed ingredient is by boiling them in a pot of hot water, aka making hard-boiled eggs.
These Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals Are Grounds for Celebration
Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals 2022: What to Expect. Calling all coffee lovers, espresso fiends and those in need of a 2 p.m. pick-me-up: Black Friday coffee maker deals are here! Stores clear out their warehouses for Black Friday, which means these savings are available for a limited time—and they’re usually the biggest deals of the season.
The top 5 cookware deals to shop from the All-Clad Factory Sale for Thanksgiving 2022
Save big on All Clad cookware ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 with these incredible deals from the All Clad Factory sale—shop our top picks.
12 Christmas plates for a gorgeous holiday table
Get ready to host for the holidays with gorgeous Christmas dinner plates from Nordstrom, West Elm and Amazon.
Delish
The Best Le Creuset Black Friday Deals Of 2022
With Thanksgiving coming up, we have our eyes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Le Creuset is always a great brand to look for during the shopping holidays. Their high-quality pieces look amazing and are perfect for slow roasts, long simmers, and all the meal prep that comes with holiday cooking.
The Best-Selling ‘Instacozy’ Jeans Are So Popular, They Sell Out Every Year—Snag a Pair Before They Do
Let's be real: Leggings and loungewear are the predominant bottoms of choice for most of us, thanks to their comfort and versatility—and when fleece-lined options hit the market, for their warmth. But while leggings aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, denim is a more practical option when the temps drop. Of course, once winter rolls around, many people look for warmer alternatives, since crisp denim simply isn’t the toastiest. Thanks to Madewell, though, it can be.
AOL Corp
The 6 best deals at Sur La Table’s early Black Friday sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In case you missed the memo, retailers aren’t...
intheknow.com
10 gifts for the Le Creuset lover that are $100 or less
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are a lot of reasons to love...
This Gorgeous Nightgown Collaboration Sold Out in Hours the Last Time It Launched—Luckily, It’s Back
Unlike the dingy oversized T-shirt I usually wear to bed, there’s something about wearing a nightgown that really delivers the main character energy. And the latest collaboration by Lake, the chic pajama brand beloved by homebodies like me (and Jennifer Garner!), and Mi Golondrina, a clothing company inspired by the traditional techniques of Mexican artisans, is no exception.
Oprah’s Favorite ‘Warm Up’ Washable Bootie Slippers Are Podiatrist-Approved—And Under $50
Like most of the universe, we’re big Oprah fans around here. Which is why the annual release of the icon’s most favorite things might as well be deemed a national holiday. We’ve covered a lot of them over the years—from her top-tier toaster and go-to kitchen knives to Oprah's favorite sheets and recovery shoes—and she has yet to steer us wrong. Of all her curated picks this year, we’re especially excited about her favorite slippers: the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slippers ($34-$50).
Sweater Vests Are the Cozy Multitaskers of the Closet—Here Are 10 To Layer Up With All Year Round
Hot take: We're all in on the sweater vest revival. Maybe it's the Emma Chamberlain-effect or just their versatile look that can go from preppy to retro with only a few minor tweaks, but we can’t stopping stocking our closets with these cozy multitaskers. They're the ultimate layering piece—easily styled over a long sleeve or a chunky sweater, then finished off with a coat for extra warmth when it gets chilly. Once spring and summer roll back around, you can always wear one as is to keep things breezy in the heat.
The Softest, Coziest Flannel Sheets That Won’t Pill After a Few Washes
With the colder months officially upon us, ‘tis the season to break out your coziest blankets—and if warmth is what you’re after, you’re going to want to go for flannel sheets as your bedding of choice. A time-trusted favorite for their toasty, buttery softness, there are few things more satisfying than snuggling up in that warm and fuzzy flannel feeling. But before we get into the best flannel sheets that you’ll want on your bed, indulge us in a quick flannel crash course.
Black Friday furniture deals: Refresh your space without breaking the bank
Decorate your home with big savings from Anthropologie, Macy's, Wayfair, and more. Here are our top picks from the Black Friday furniture deals
Well+Good
