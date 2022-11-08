Hot take: We're all in on the sweater vest revival. Maybe it's the Emma Chamberlain-effect or just their versatile look that can go from preppy to retro with only a few minor tweaks, but we can’t stopping stocking our closets with these cozy multitaskers. They're the ultimate layering piece—easily styled over a long sleeve or a chunky sweater, then finished off with a coat for extra warmth when it gets chilly. Once spring and summer roll back around, you can always wear one as is to keep things breezy in the heat.

8 DAYS AGO